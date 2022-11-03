Share and share alike: Baylor displays unselfish play in easy exhibition win, 97-40

Asked a day earlier to offer a premature guess about her team’s identity, Nicki Collen opted for the word “unselfish.”

So far, so good.

No. 18 Baylor demonstrated a willingness to give up the ball in its runaway 97-40 victory over Southwest Baptist in an exhibition game Thursday night at the Ferrell Center. The Bears whipped the rock upcourt quickly with perceptive outlet passes to ignite their transition game and leave the visiting Bearcats behind.

“I think when you play downhill, when you put pressure on the rim, things open up on the perimeter,” Collen said. “When we’re unselfish ... we had a couple of really good possessions that for sure will be earmarked in terms of this is what Baylor basketball should look like, where you give up a good shot to get a great shot.”

Even still, there were plenty of signs that this was game No. 1 in a long season. The Bears weren’t always on the same page, and suffered a few missed layups and occasional defensive lapses. That’s to be expected when the real season hasn’t even begun yet, and in light of the fact that Baylor is breaking in eight new players, including three freshmen.

It’s going to take some time to buff out the scratches.

“They were outrebounding us 15-12 at one point,” Collen said. “I thought their size around the rim, we didn’t do a very good job on some of our switches early in the game. We got a lot better as the game went along.”

Baylor didn’t really bury the Bearcats until the second quarter. Early in the game, the feeling-out period for the Bears was evident. BU’s turnovers and bad bunnies kept the score relatively close, including missed layups from Ja’Mee Asberry and Kendra Gillespie on consecutive possessions midway through the first quarter.

Baylor still led by single digits with less than a minute left in the quarter, but freshman Bella Fontleroy dropped in an all-net, off-balance 3-pointer at the horn to stretch the gap to 20-10.

The funny thing about that play, Fontleroy wasn’t even supposed to be in that spot. She’d been mostly playing the 3, ostensibly the small forward position, in preseason practices, but moved to the 4, the power forward, just this week in light of the absences of players like Erika Porter and Caitlin Bickle to injury.

“In the first half, she was running the 3 and playing the 4,” Collen said with a chuckle. “So she was kind of always in the wrong spot. I thought in the second half, we kept it super-simple, she started to let the nerves of the game (disappear). … You know, when she hit the 3 at the end of the quarter? She wasn’t supposed to be there. She was supposed to be running right to the front of the rim. But that’s the 3 spot.”

Wrong place, right time. Honestly, Collen said she loved the energy and effort that Fontleroy and fellow freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs brought to the court.

“I like their activity,” Collen said. “I really thought Buggs played confident from the tip and that Bella got more confident as the game went along.”

Doesn’t matter who the opponent is, when Baylor gets the ball inside to Aijha Bllackwell, good things are bound to happen. Collen said earlier this week that the Bears would play through Blackwell and senior guard Sarah Andrews a lot in the early going of the season, and that showed up here in game one.

Blackwell, a transfer from Missouri, carved out a home in the deep post and scored a game-high 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor.

But six players scored in double figures for the Bears in this wealth-distributing, everyone-gets-a-touch effort.

Littlepage-Buggs, who started the game, scored 13 points, snached eight rebounds and pocketed a pair of steals in 22 minutes. Fontleroy and Jaden Owens hit for 12 points apiece, Asberry hit for 11 and JUCO transfer Catarina Ferreira knocked down 10.

“I just think the unselfish teams are the winning teams,” Blackwell said. “They’re unselfish with the ball and just want to see everybody score and just share the ball. I think that's a good offense to have, only having unselfish players on the team so everybody can eat.”

In the second quarter, Baylor began to widen the gap. Owens and Asberry displayed a feathery touch from the outside, taking advantage of some open looks to sink a pair of 3-pointers apiece in the quarter. But the Bears were at their best when they looked ahead and “went downhill,” as Collen likes to refer to the fast-break game.

At one point, Sarah Andrews hit the floor to corral a loose ball and then flipped a one-handed toss up ahead to a streaking Littlepage-Buggs for the transition layup and a 33-12 lead. (And that wasn’t even the only such from-your-butt assist, as Jana Van Gytenbeek had one in the second half).

Baylor closed the second quarter on a 26-4 surge to stretch the lead to 46-16 by halftime.

Even with that comfortable advantage, the Bears continued to win the hustle plays after intermission. Blackwell showed her ability to bounce off people when she dropped in a transition layup before being bumped for an and-one opportunity. Before retreating to the foul line for her freebie, Blackwell actually stopped to help the fallen Bearcat defender to her feet.

Baylor limited Southwest Baptist to just 27.8 percent shooting for the game, and no Bearcats scored in double figures. Sophomore guard Emma Perry paced her team with nine points.

Baylor meanwhile shot 51.5 percent from the floor and 32 percent (8-of-25) from beyond the arc.

Now the Bears will turn the page to their regular-season opener on Monday at home against Lamar. What do the Bears want to clean up before now and then? Asberry broke it down to four simple steps.

“Setting good screens, rebounding the ball, getting out running, and executing plays,” she said.

Bear Facts

Baylor wore a “BG” sticker on its jerseys to recognize its former All-America star Brittney Griner, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia on drug charges. Collen has been consistent and vocal in her support for Griner and her safe return to the United States. … Three of Baylor’s 13 players didn’t see the court in the exhibition game. Senior forward Caitlin Bickle and junior forward Erika Porter are both out with injuries, while Collen said that senior grad transfer Dre’Una Edwards is sidelined due to an eligibility issue. Bickle is expected back within 2-3 weeks and Porter could be back as soon as a week or as long as three, the coach said. Collen said they hope to have Edwards on the court "at some point."