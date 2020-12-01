Shoemaker receiver commits to Bears

Baylor was in the market for a dynamic high school receiver, and didn’t have to look far to find one as Killeen Shoemaker’s Monaray Baldwin announced his verbal commitment on Tuesday morning.

With the early NCAA signing period approaching on Dec. 16, the 5-10, 170-pound Baldwin’s commitment came at an opportune time after Duncanville’s Roderick Daniels recently switched his commitment from Baylor to SMU. Baylor now has 17 commitments in its 2021 class.

“I loved the support they were giving me, and I feel my playing style best fits their offense,” Baldwin said. “Also it’s right down the street.”

Baldwin, a two-star recruit by Rivals.com, is enjoying an outstanding senior season for Shoemaker as the speedy receiver has made 40 catches for 756 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games.

He’s also a running threat with 360 yards and two scores on just 28 carries, and is a dangerous kick and punt returner.

“He’s an extremely good athlete who can do multiple things on the field,” said Shoemaker coach Toby Foreman. “He has great playmaking ability. He’s even played a little cornerback for us.”