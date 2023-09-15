Baylor linebacker Kyler Jordan is a bit of a perfectionist, which doesn’t always jive with being an elite athlete.

“I like for things to be done right,” Jordan said. “The failure and the bad parts stick with me a little bit.”

He was one of two players to get called up to the Lubbock Cooper varsity football team as a freshman, and got an interception in his first-ever playoff game — Jordan remembers that he fumbled the ball.

He stayed committed to the Cooper baseball program as a senior and helped them get to the regional semifinals, where he hit a 400-foot home run over the wall in left field in Game 3 — Jordan remembers that the Pirates lost and his baseball career was over.

Last week against Utah, he got his first interception as a linebacker at Baylor — Jordan remembers the final score.

“I remember the good parts of it, but I remember more of the bad,” he said. “I’ve had to mature and realize that you can’t dwell on it. You live and learn. Especially in football, you can’t dwell on the last play, you can’t live on the highs or the lows, you’ve got to stay through it and grow.”

Jordan is committed and relentless.

In a Baylor linebacker room filled with plenty of leaders and players with experience, the redshirt freshman has established himself as a key contributor in one of the most reliable position groups for the team.

“He does the right things,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said. “He's where he needs to be, doing what he's supposed to be doing, doing it the way he's supposed to be doing it. That's kind of him in all facets.”

Jordan got a little redemption when, as a senior at Cooper, he got another interception in a playoff game on the same field he fumbled his first pick as a freshman. This time, however, he returned it for a touchdown.

He remembers that moment, too.

Baseball beginnings



Jordan had a presence when he walked to the plate. Even his swings and misses would get ‘oohs and aahs’ from the crowd.

“Kyler was a DI football player on a baseball field,” Cooper baseball coach Brad Wuensche said.

Jordan hit 16 home runs in his final two years for the Pirates, both of which ended at least three rounds deep. He was named to the THSBCA all-state first-team twice and finished his senior year with a .431 average.

“For a really long time, I thought (baseball) was what I was going to do in college,” Jordan said. “I was really big and I could swing it and I could run. As soon as I committed to Baylor, I knew I needed to drift away from baseball and focus on football.”

Playing both football and baseball in college isn’t uncommon. Kyler Murray was recently a first-round pick in both sports after his career at Oklahoma, and John Rhys Plumlee is doing both for Central Florida.

Jordan considered playing both at Baylor, but he didn’t hear anything from the baseball program.

“Maybe that’s God telling me that it’s just time to focus on football,” he said. “I’m perfectly ok with it.”

There aren’t many comparisons between a high school baseball field and the turf at McLane Stadium, but what Jordan learned the most from playing a sport where succeeding 30% of the time is considered good was how to deal with failure.

The batting cages at Cooper High School don’t have lights, but that didn’t stop Jordan from turning on his phone flashlight and hitting off a tee for an hour after he went 0-for-4 after a district game for the Pirates.

“I told him, ‘Kyler, you’re gonna be OK,’” Wuensche said. “He said, ‘Coach, I know. This is what I have to do.’ He’s definitely striving for perfection all the time.”

Jordan could’ve graduated from Cooper early and gotten a head start on his Baylor football career. Instead, he stayed committed to his baseball teammates and helped the Pirates have one of the best seasons in school history.

“I grew up with so many of those guys, and part of me felt like if I did leave early, I was just abandoning them,” Jordan said. “They would’ve supported me without a doubt, but that was something that I wanted to do for them and my coaches. You only get one senior year, and I didn’t want to cut it short.”

Bears or Raiders?



Aranda has made it a point in the recruiting process to find the people that fit Baylor instead of just going for the five-star prospects and freak athletes.

That stood out to Jordan the most.

“I’m a people person, and this place had a different feel to it,” Jordan said. “It felt real. It felt like one of the only places where the people were real. I was super eager to learn from Coach Aranda.”

Staying home in Lubbock crossed his mind.

The other freshman to play varsity football at Cooper was Kobe McKinzie, and Texas Tech offered McKinzie a scholarship that same year but didn’t offer Jordan until much later in the process. Plus, then-Tech coach Matt Wells had a different style than Jordan was hoping for.

Meanwhile, his primary recruiter at Baylor was Joey McGuire.

McGuire was hired to be the head coach at Texas Tech in November 2021 and wanted Jordan to flip his commitment to the Red Raiders when it came time to officially sign in December.

“I had two weeks to decide if I was going to go with Coach McGuire or stay with Baylor,” Jordan said. “That was a very stressful decision, a hard one to decide. Eventually, I told myself that I was going to stick with my gut.

“I’m supposed to be at Baylor.”

Standing out



Jordan has two modes: on or off. There’s no in-between.

“If we needed something done like a half-speed rep or it was a walkthrough, we had to pull him out of practice because he didn’t know anything other than full speed,” Cooper football coach Chip Darden said. “To me, if you’re his teammate, it’s easy to follow him when you do things that way.”

The Bears have plenty of experience at outside linebacker. Fifth-year senior Garmon Randolph has played in 30 games at Baylor, including 14 starts. Fifth-year senior Byron Vaughns has 37 appearances and 14 starts in his time at Texas and Utah State.

For the first three weeks of the season, Jordan has been atop the depth chart.

“I’m a positive guy, and I like to help wherever I can,” Jordan said. “If I can help those guys and make them better football players, I will. They can all help me in the physical and skill aspect of football so much."

Jordan sprained his ankle in the first scrimmage of fall camp and was questionable to be ready for the first game of the season.

He might have an absurd amount of tape on his ankle, but he hasn’t lost any intensity or relentlessness.

“For him to come back and fight and do it in a way that he did it, and to have his opportunity and then take advantage of it, there's a fair amount of guys that haven't done that with us,” Aranda said.

Jordan is tied for eighth on the Baylor roster with five total tackles through two games. He assisted on a tackle for loss against Utah and has the only interception of the season for the Bears.

Jordan was given his chance, and he’s not going to give it up anytime soon.