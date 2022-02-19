Short-handed Bears dominate TCU, 72-62

Baylor managed to play forceful, aggressive defense and stay out of foul trouble, a key for such an injury-strapped team. The Bears limited the Horned Frogs to a 43.5 field goal percentage and forced 15 turnovers.

“These guys can really guard and we need them out on the court,” Drew said. “I thought when Kendall picked up his third foul, he was really efficient and effective doing his work early and moving his feet, and being able to play. As Jeremy and the guys have gone deeper into conference, they’ve gotten more and more used to what and how things are called.”

The final score wasn’t indicative of Baylor’s complete domination. Despite their lack of depth, the Bears built a 21-point lead late in the second half before the Horned Frogs pieced some baskets together at the end.

“They’re playing six guys in the game, so get somebody in foul trouble and we didn’t do that,” said TCU coach Jamie Dixon. “Our defense was really bad, we didn’t guard the penetration well. I thought as a team we’d be better.”

The Bears led from start to finish as they quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead with Mayer opening with a drive for a basket before Brown found Thamba for a slam.