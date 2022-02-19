Short-handed Bears dominate TCU, 72-62

Baylor coach Scott Drew’s basketball team is like a collection of vampires: The Bears are almost impossible to kill.
Spending the last six weeks patching together ever-changing, injury-riddled lineups, the Bears somehow still have a shot to repeat as Big 12 champions with four games remaining.
With freshmen Jeremy Sochan and Kendall Brown stepping up in a big way, the No. 7 Bears dominated TCU in a 72-62 win to stay within striking distance of Big 12-leading Kansas before 10,072 fans at the Ferrell Center.
Saturday’s injury report was the most crippling of the season as guard LJ Cryer was out for the sixth time in seven games with a foot injury and guard Adam Flagler was sidelined with knee soreness.
Their day-to-day injuries aren’t nearly as significant as forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s season-ending knee injury last week against Texas. But the once-deep Bears (22-5, 10-4) were down to a six-man rotation for most of the game as they remained in a second-place tie with Texas Tech.
“I’m really proud of the crowd, the effort,” Drew said. “We were obviously short-handed without LJ and Adam. I thought everybody really stepped up. We had a nice six-man rotation going right there. I thought the guys stayed out of foul trouble and were aggressive, and really locked in on the defensive end.”
Sochan helped make up for the lack of depth by matching his career-high with 17 points with six rebounds while Brown finished with 13 points, five boards and five assists.
“The Big 12 is an adjustment,” Drew said. “I said this several times that this year it’s more of an adjustment for freshmen than any other year because you have more fifth-year and sixth-year guys. A lot of teams, their top six rotation is seniors and fifth-year and sixth-year guys. It’s even more of an adjustment for them, and they’ve done a great job.”
Flo Thamba was in control inside with 10 points and eight boards, and point guard James Akinjo amassed 11 points and eight assists. Matthew Mayer chipped in 16 points and buried Baylor’s only two 3-pointers in the second half as the Bears finished off a two-game regular season sweep of the Horned Frogs (16-8, 5-7).
Following knee surgery on Tuesday, Tchamwa Tchatchoua sat behind the Baylor bench to encourage his teammates, and got a standing ovation from the fans.
“He’s a big presence, even when he’s not playing,” Sochan said. “He’s very positive. Even this morning, he texted us: Just be positive and be grateful. He’s really pulling for us, and it’s just a shame he wasn’t out there but he’s still with us.”
Baylor managed to play forceful, aggressive defense and stay out of foul trouble, a key for such an injury-strapped team. The Bears limited the Horned Frogs to a 43.5 field goal percentage and forced 15 turnovers.
“These guys can really guard and we need them out on the court,” Drew said. “I thought when Kendall picked up his third foul, he was really efficient and effective doing his work early and moving his feet, and being able to play. As Jeremy and the guys have gone deeper into conference, they’ve gotten more and more used to what and how things are called.”
The final score wasn’t indicative of Baylor’s complete domination. Despite their lack of depth, the Bears built a 21-point lead late in the second half before the Horned Frogs pieced some baskets together at the end.
“They’re playing six guys in the game, so get somebody in foul trouble and we didn’t do that,” said TCU coach Jamie Dixon. “Our defense was really bad, we didn’t guard the penetration well. I thought as a team we’d be better.”
The Bears led from start to finish as they quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead with Mayer opening with a drive for a basket before Brown found Thamba for a slam.
The Horned Frogs surged back to cut Baylor’s lead to 18-16 with Mike Miles drive for a basket. But the Bears answered with an 11-1 run to stretch their lead to 29-17 with 4:51 left in the first half.
Akinjo started the stretch by threading a pass to Sochan for a slam. Then Brown fired to Sochan for a layup as he drew a foul by Damion Baugh, and hit the free throw for a three-point play.
Sochan and Dale Bonner each hit a pair of free throws before Bonner hit Mayer for a short jumper. Passing effectively all day, the Bears got the ball in the paint from the outset either by transition or in their half-court offense.
“We had a lot of advantages with a lot of players,” Brown said. “We have great players and we know what they can do. We just give them the opportunity and they’ve got to make the play.”
After the Bears took a 33-23 halftime lead, they quickly expanded it by scoring the first six points of the second half with Akinjo’s drive for a basket and his alley-oop pass to Brown for a slam.
The Bears continued to build their lead by scoring in the paint. After Baylor missed its first seven 3-point attempts, Mayer drained a pair to stretch the lead to 66-46 with 6:37 remaining.
BEAR FACTS – ESPN College GameDay will be at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 26 for the Baylor-Kansas showdown with the tipoff set for 7 p.m.