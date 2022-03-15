Short-handed Bears long on NCAA tournament experience

When the 68-team NCAA tournament field was announced Sunday, Baylor had to wait until the end to learn it received the No. 1 seed in the East.

The defending national champions were both elated and proud.

Even with leading rebounder and Big 12 co-defensive player of the year Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua out the rest of the year with a knee injury and leading scorer LJ Cryer missing 11 of the last 12 games with a foot injury, the Bears still managed to win their last five Big 12 regular season games and earn a share of the conference title with Kansas to earn a top seed.

But then came the great equalizer as the rest of the East Region was revealed: No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 UCLA, No. 5 Saint Mary’s.

No. 6 Texas is playing perhaps the best No. 11 seed in the tournament as Virginia Tech has won seven of its last eight games, including a win over second-seeded Duke in the ACC championship game.

If the Bears beat Norfolk State at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, they could face another blueblood Saturday since No. 8 North Carolina plays No. 9 Marquette in the opening round.

There’s a lot of talent, a lot of tradition all over the East. But the Bears (26-6, 14-4) believe the rigors they faced throughout the Big 12 have prepared them for anything they’ll face in the NCAA tournament.

“I think every win in the Big 12 is a tournament win, so we obviously feel like we know how to win in the tournament,” said Baylor senior guard James Akinjo. “We're going to close games, we've been in grudge matches. And I think just the physicality of the Big 12, I think that's going to carry over into the tournament. We compete at a high level every night in the Big 12.”

Baylor coach Scott Drew said the pressure the Bears faced to beat Iowa State to win a co-share of the Big 12 championship on March 5 will also prepare them for the NCAA tournament. After letting a 25-point lead slip away, Baylor rallied in the final minutes to finish off a 75-68 win.

“I think playing Iowa State was great for us because you learn how to play under the pressure of trying to win a conference championship,” Drew said. “Our guys got a chance to see what it’s like playing in tournaments and experiencing what it’s like playing in the Big 12 in the best conference in the country.”

Akinjo is thrilled to get his first shot to play in the NCAA tournament after previous stops at Georgetown and Arizona. Talented freshmen Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan will also be first-time participants in the Big Dance.

While that trio has played at a high level all season, the Bears hope their NCAA tournament veterans will help them avoid cracking under pressure. Senior center Flo Thamba is a returning starter from last year’s national championship team, while senior guard Matthew Mayer and junior guard Adam Flagler were key players off the bench.

“We just know we’ve been here before and we won’t have some guys who are afraid of the moment,” Mayer said. “We’re a team that has a goal in mind, and I think we’re going to do our best to take care of it.”

Just as important, Drew and his staff gained valuable experience preparing and coaching the team during last year’s six-game NCAA tournament run.

“All those guys that experienced what it’s like to win in postseason definitely know what you have to do to prepare and how intense it is,” Drew said. “Plus, anytime your staff is able to grow and learn and improve, hopefully that’s able to help your players as well.”

To reach its second straight Final Four, the Bears will have to win on short rest since the Fort Worth regional games are Thursday and Saturday while the Sweet 16 will be played March 25 and the Elite Eight on March 27 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

That’s a major challenge for Baylor’s thin seven-man rotation. Cryer hasn’t been ruled out of the NCAA tournament, so his return would be a major plus.

But the Bears know they can win on short test. They beat Kansas, 80-70, on Feb. 26 at the Ferrell Center, and two days later knocked off Texas, 68-61, in the Longhorns’ final game at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

“We've got to just reset and get ready for it one game at a time,” Akinjo said. “You can't win the whole thing in one day, we know that. We know what we've got to do to win, and we know how to win.”

Unlike last season when COVID-19 limited game attendance, the Bears will play before big crowds throughout the NCAA tournament. They’re excited to play their first game 90 miles away from home in Fort Worth, the shortest trip to an NCAA regional in program history.

“We’re excited to have fans, just cheering us on and that energy,” Mayer said. “It’s something we were missing last year. We won the championship, but it didn’t feel quite like we won the championship because the crowd wasn’t going crazy. It didn’t feel as high pressure.”

The Bears have already achieved one of their goals by repeating as Big 12 champions, something no other team except Kansas has done since Iowa State repeated in 2000-01.

Repeating as national champions is a much higher goal, but the opportunity is there even with a parade of bluebloods in their path.

“It would mean a lot,” Thamba said. “The goal is still very much available, but we've just got to focus on each step at a time. We can't get ahead of ourselves, think about all of the way to the Final Four.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.