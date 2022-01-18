Short-handed Bears overcome West Virginia, 77-68

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – With point guard James Akinjo and forward Jeremy Sochan out with injuries, Baylor needed a tremendous collective effort to win at notoriously tough WVU Coliseum.
That’s exactly what the Bears got.
The No. 5 Bears got career highs from LJ Cryer with 25 points and Matthew Mayer with 20 along with assists from others to overcome West Virginia, 77-68, before 12,692 fans on Tuesday night.
The Bears (16-2, 4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak after dropping home games to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State last week that caused them to fall out of the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll for the first time in six weeks.
“Any time you come to West Virginia, you got the students out there 1½ hours beforehand, a packed arena, Coach (Bob) Huggins a hall of fame coach, you got to earn a win here,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “As a staff, we couldn’t be more proud of our team’s effort. Win or lose, I thought we really prepared well and competed hard. We’re proud of a lot of the things we did today.”
Akinjo missed his first game of the season after taking a hard fall against Texas Tech last Tuesday, while Sochan missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle.
While Cryer and Mayer hit five 3-pointers apiece, the Bears received strong contributions from several players in a shortened seven-man rotation.
Stepping in at point guard, Adam Flagler collected 14 points and seven assists with four turnovers while Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished with 10 points and seven rebounds against the Mountaineers (13-4, 2-3).
“We’re just a really deep team and we’re well coached,” Mayer said. “We know we’ve got a lot of guys who can step up, and that’s what we did tonight. Three losses in a row would have been pretty tough. It just gives us confidence that we can get back on track and win the Big 12.”
After hitting four of their first 20 shots in Saturday’s 61-54 loss to Oklahoma State, the Bears came out hot against the Mountaineers by hitting 12 of their first 19 shots to grab a 30-14 lead.
Cryer hit a pair of 3-pointers for Baylor’s first baskets before the Bears started taking the ball to the basket. Flagler drove for a layup before hitting Tchamwa Tchatchoua for a slam. Mayer stole the ball and cruised downcourt for a dunk to give the Bears a 12-9 lead.
Mayer then stepped outside for a 3-pointer before passing inside to Tchamwa Tchatchoua for another slam to open up a 17-9 lead.
Taz Sherman, who led West Virginia with 18 points, halted Baylor’s momentum briefly as he nailed a 3-pointer. But Tchamwa Tchatchoua got inside for another basket before Mayer drained another 3-pointer.
When Flagler drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw, the Bears stretched their lead to 30-14 with 8:48 left in the first half.
“Definitely on the road, you have to get out to a good start,” Drew said. “Really credit the guys for making the tough plays and getting the rebounds and stops to allow us to get in transition and get high percentage shots and good execution on offense.”
The Mountaineers answered with a 14-0 run to pull within two. After Baylor went into halftime with a 37-33 edge, the Mountaineers grabbed a 48-45 lead when Sean McNeil buried a 3-pointer with 14:26 left in the game.
West Virginia took its final lead at 54-53 when McNeil scored on a drive with 8:37 remaining.
Mayer continued to hit big 3-pointers as he buried a pair during the key second-half stretch, including a shot from the top of the arc to give the Bears a 63-59 lead with 5:52 remaining.
Flagler followed with a pair of 3-pointers to stretch Baylor’s lead to 71-61 with 3:22 remaining.
“I was telling him at halftime, ‘Bro, I know you’re playing point guard but the best thing you do is shoot,'” Mayer said. “Sometimes like he gets in a slump and sometimes your confidence can just go down. I think he was hesitating on his shots, but I told him you might be the best shooter here besides me. So just let them rip.”
The Bears sealed the win when Flagler scored on a putback followed by his pass to Tchamwa Tchatchoua to extend the lead to 75-63 with 1:06 remaining.
After committing nine first-half turnovers, the Bears had just four in the second half. The Mountaineers shot 39.3 percent overall while hitting seven of 21 3-pointers.
The Bears clinched the Big 12 championship with a 94-89 win over West Virginia last March in Morgantown. The Bears have a long way to go to clinch their second straight title, but this was another big win on West Virginia's home court.
“I can tell you that this league is one of those leagues that you don’t want to be on a losing streak because nobody feels sorry for you,” Drew said. “And no matter what you say, you can pick any sport, you lose, you make errors, you lose confidence. And you want to get back to winning as quick as you can.”