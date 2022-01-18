Short-handed Bears overcome West Virginia, 77-68

When Flagler drove for a basket, drew a foul and hit the free throw, the Bears stretched their lead to 30-14 with 8:48 left in the first half.

“Definitely on the road, you have to get out to a good start,” Drew said. “Really credit the guys for making the tough plays and getting the rebounds and stops to allow us to get in transition and get high percentage shots and good execution on offense.”

The Mountaineers answered with a 14-0 run to pull within two. After Baylor went into halftime with a 37-33 edge, the Mountaineers grabbed a 48-45 lead when Sean McNeil buried a 3-pointer with 14:26 left in the game.

West Virginia took its final lead at 54-53 when McNeil scored on a drive with 8:37 remaining.

Mayer continued to hit big 3-pointers as he buried a pair during the key second-half stretch, including a shot from the top of the arc to give the Bears a 63-59 lead with 5:52 remaining.

Flagler followed with a pair of 3-pointers to stretch Baylor’s lead to 71-61 with 3:22 remaining.