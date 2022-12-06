Short-handed Bears storm past Tarleton, 80-57

Without leading scorers LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler, No. 12 Baylor didn’t expect to fly past tough-minded Tarleton State.

The Texans play a physical style of defense under coach Billy Gillispie, formerly a Baylor assistant in the 1990s and later head coach at Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Making his first college start, redshirt freshman guard Langston Love scored a career-high 20 points while freshman guard Keyonte George hit 22 points to help the Bears pull away in the second half for an 80-57 win Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

Cryer missed the game with a back injury while Flagler was out due to illness. That’s 32.6 points per game out of the lineup, but the outburst by Love and George helped the Bears (7-2) make up for the two big absences to knock off the Texans (5-4).

“Adam gave us everything he had against Gonzaga, and unfortunately just couldn’t get back for today,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “LJ woke up, back was tight and couldn’t get it loose. One thing you want against a pressing denial type of defense is to have guards. So being down two guards, I really thought Keyonte, Dale (Bonner) and Langston really did a great job.”

In a long, rough game that saw 50 combined fouls, the Bears nailed 21 of 29 free throws compared to Tarleton’s 16 of 29. George hit all seven of his free throws while contributing seven rebounds and six assists.

Bonner collected 12 points while leading the Bears with three steals. With Jalen Bridges collecting eight boards, Baylor won the rebounding battle by a 41-23 margin.

“I knew we were going to shoot a lot of free throws,” Drew said. “They also do a great job getting to the free throw line. Second half, we needed to do a better job keeping them off the line. For the most part, we did a great job defensively to hold them to 41 percent. Billy’s teams are always going to be hard playing, and for us to outrebound them 17-9 on the offensive glass and 24-14 on defense, that’s a heck of an effort by us.”

With Flagler and Cryer out, Baylor’s offensive cohesion was lacking much of the first half.

But the Bears started showing better teamwork as the half progressed as they opened up a 39-30 halftime edge. Love was the catalyst as he scored 13 points.

After Tarleton’s Javontae Hopkins got loose for a slam to cut Baylor’s lead to 24-23, Flo Thamba drove inside for a basket and Love buried a 3-pointer. George followed with a pair of free throws and then passed to Josh Ojianwuna for a basket to give the Bears a 33-24 lead.

Four straight missed free throws hurt the Texans, but KiAndre Gaddy hit three straight baskets to cut Baylor’s lead to 35-30.

But Love moved inside for a basket, drew a foul and hit a free throw for a three-point play with 2.8 seconds remaining in the first half to stretch Baylor’s lead to nine.

“Some guys were out, so we had their back just like they have our back when we’re playing,” Love said. “So we just wanted to come in and just play hard for them.”

With Shakur Daniel scoring a pair of baskets, the Texans cut Baylor’s lead to 41-36 to open the second half.

Baylor answered with an 8-0 run as George and Love each drained 3-pointers. Then they teamed up as George fired a pass to Love for a slam to give the Bears a 49-38 lead.

The Bears kept their lead at double digits as Bonner nailed a 3-pointer followed by a slew of free throws.

“They were definitely physical, for sure,” George said. “Using their hands a lot, body checking us, hitting us on box outs. I wouldn’t say it’s one of my (most) physical games, but it’s up there.”

Now his fifth season, Thamba won his 100th game, and is the winningest player in Baylor history.

“Shout out to Flo Thamba for becoming the winningest player in Baylor history, that’s a heck of an honor for him,” Drew said. “He’s always there, played with strep throat and gave us all he had tonight.”