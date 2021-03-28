Showtime at the Alamo: Lady Bears face UConn in flashy Elite Eight matchup

SAN ANTONIO — Baylor senior guard Moon Ursin took a deep breath to consider the question.
Does the Baylor vs. Connecticut matchup in the Elite Eight feel more like a Final Four game?
Ursin has played in the Final Four. She got in the game, grabbed a couple of rebounds and had an assist when the Lady Bears defeated Notre Dame for the national championship in 2019.
When she thought about it for a second, she decided, no, this isn’t that.
“Not yet because we’re not where we want to be,” Ursin said. “When we get to the Final Four it will be. It’s an Elite Eight game, it’s not our championship yet. Everyone’s treating it like it is. We have to treat every game since we’ve been here like it is because it’s one-and-done.”
She’s right. It’s not the national championship or even a Final Four game, even if it is played in the same venue that will host the national semifinals and final in a few days.
Still, when the No. 2 seed Lady Bears (28-2) tip off against the No. 1 seed Connecticut Huskies (27-1) in the River Walk region final at 6 p.m. on Monday, it will be showtime with a lot of eyes on the game.
“I hope it’s good for women’s basketball,” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said. “I hope it’s a good game for television. I think the history of both programs speak for themselves. The talent on the floor will be on display more than (UConn coach Geno Auriemma and herself).”
Auriemma certainly didn’t skip the hype.
After praising all the virtues of the Mulkey-led Lady Bears, he questioned the logic of having a top-5 matchup in the Elite Eight. UConn entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, while Baylor was No. 5.
“I think (the Lady Bears) were under-seeded,” Auriemma said. “Explain to me how they’re a No. 2 seed. So these things happen, I know. I think they deserve to be a No. 1 seed if you look around the rest of the tournament. … I think certainly Baylor is more than a No. 2 seed. How we ended up in the same region, that’s even more shocking given how good they are.”
UConn has won 11 national titles and Baylor has claimed three of them. This Elite Eight game has star power up and down both rosters befitting of two such accomplished programs.
In the Sweet 16 game, Baylor’s first-team All-American forward NaLyssa Smith didn’t miss a shot from the field. She went 11 for 11, including a 3-pointer, mid-range jumpers and layups.
And while Smith shined, she wasn’t alone. Guards DiJonai Carrington and Ursin scored 20 and 19 respectively. DiDi Richards was all over the stat sheet as usual, pitching in nine assists, eight rebounds and a couple of blocks.
This tournament has shown how good the Lady Bears are in so many different areas. Mulkey has stressed how important junior center Queen Egbo is to the team’s success. Egbo excelled in the second-round game with 12 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks in a win over Virginia Tech. On Saturday afternoon, her assist to Ursin with eight seconds left in overtime thwarted Michigan’s effort to extend the game and put Baylor up by three.
“If you watch Baylor play, you can’t be anything but impressed at their size, their physicality and their athletic ability,” Auriemma said.
On the flip side, UConn has one of the most talked-about players in women’s basketball this season.
Huskies freshman point guard Paige Bueckers, a first-team All-American, averages 19.8 points and six assists. She had a season high of 32 points on Feb. 3 against St. John’s and five days later tallied 31 in an overtime win over then-top-ranked South Carolina.
But the scoring isn’t all that impresses Mulkey.
“Being an old point guard myself, the first thing I noticed when I saw her play is she has unbelievable court vision,” Mulkey said. “She can deliver passes to her teammates that make it very easy for them to score.
“I hate that we’re playing against her because she may burn us. She’s that good on passing.”
Baylor defeated UConn the last two times the power programs met. The Lady Bears 2018-19 national championship squad hosted the Huskies in the regular season and won, 68-57. Baylor then traveled to Connecticut and defeated the Huskies, 74-58, in January of 2020. They were scheduled to meet again in January this year, but COVID-19 issues at Baylor caused the game to be canceled.
Now, the Lady Bears will have to do one of the few things they’ve never done before — beat UConn in the NCAA Tournament. Although they’ve only met once, it was in the Final Four in the Alamodome, right where they’ll play on Monday.
Ursin said playing UConn in the Elite Eight will be like playing two national championships if the Lady Bears are able to win and reach the title game.
Mulkey also knows the stakes will be high in this one.
“Eventually you’re going to have to play them all to win it all anyway,” she said. “Look, only one team ever leaves the NCAA Tournament happy.”