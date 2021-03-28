Showtime at the Alamo: Lady Bears face UConn in flashy Elite Eight matchup

Auriemma certainly didn’t skip the hype.

After praising all the virtues of the Mulkey-led Lady Bears, he questioned the logic of having a top-5 matchup in the Elite Eight. UConn entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll, while Baylor was No. 5.

“I think (the Lady Bears) were under-seeded,” Auriemma said. “Explain to me how they’re a No. 2 seed. So these things happen, I know. I think they deserve to be a No. 1 seed if you look around the rest of the tournament. … I think certainly Baylor is more than a No. 2 seed. How we ended up in the same region, that’s even more shocking given how good they are.”

UConn has won 11 national titles and Baylor has claimed three of them. This Elite Eight game has star power up and down both rosters befitting of two such accomplished programs.

In the Sweet 16 game, Baylor’s first-team All-American forward NaLyssa Smith didn’t miss a shot from the field. She went 11 for 11, including a 3-pointer, mid-range jumpers and layups.

And while Smith shined, she wasn’t alone. Guards DiJonai Carrington and Ursin scored 20 and 19 respectively. DiDi Richards was all over the stat sheet as usual, pitching in nine assists, eight rebounds and a couple of blocks.