Showtime at the Ferrell: High-flying Bears down Nicholls State, 89-60

Hundreds of Central Texas elementary school students filed into the Ferrell Center for a game that tipped off on Monday morning.
To their delight, the defending national champion Baylor Bears put on a show worthy of the Harlem Globetrotters.
Ninth-ranked Baylor ally-ooped and let it fly from 3-point range at liberty, blazing past Nicholls State, 89-60.
Hardly bothering with anything as boring as a mid-range jump shot, Baylor raced to a 17-point lead in the first 10 minutes and never looked back.
“They were screaming, crazy,” Baylor freshman Jeremy Sochan said. “It was great fun and, you know, last year we couldn’t play with fans so it was great to see the kids there and give them a show.”
Baylor coach Scott Drew acknowledged the higher pitch of the crowd noise and praised the different organizations that made “I’m going to college” day work for the unique weekday morning contest.
“Our guys wanted to make sure we played hard for (the kids) and gave them a great memory,” Drew said. “I think also our staff, assistant coaches did a great job of making sure (we) knew just how talented Nicholls was.”
The Bears gave up 20 turnovers and allowed the Colonels to shoot 40%. But Baylor did plenty right, including winning the rebounding battle, 48-26, and dishing out 33 assists on 37 made field goals.
Baylor freshman swingman Kendall Brown just missed a triple-double as he scored 13 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Bears sophomore guard LJ Cryer led all scorers with a career-high 20 and Baylor had three other players in double digits. Sochan pitched in 14, and Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer each scored 12.
Baylor worked its inside-outside game very effectively from the start in this workday special.
Mayer shouldered his way into position, then shot a pass to Brown, who threw down a dunk for the Bears’ first basket.
Baylor continued the drive-and-drop trend throughout the first half as Brown traded places to serve as the passer. Brown went to the basket three times in the first half only to find a teammate at the last second for a bucket. On the first one, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished the play with a dunk that put the Bears in front, 16-8.
Brown went back on the dunking end for the Bears’ final basket of the first half. He caught an ally-oop pass from James Akinjo on a fast break. Brown went to the halftime locker room with six points and eight assists.
“Nowadays the way basketball is, it’s more than just having one player who can make plays,” Drew said. “Everybody’s got to be a playmaker out there. We had a lot of guys with multiple assists today, which was outstanding.”
As well as things were going when Baylor went to the basket, the Bears didn’t abandon their liking for launching from beyond the arc. Baylor hit six of its first 11 attempts from 3-point range. Cryer hit the sixth trey to boost the Bears’ lead to 24 points with 5:34 remaining in the opening period.
Baylor cooled off from 3-point range in the last few minutes of the half, going 7 of 18 up to the break.
Despite that and Nicholls’ 5-0 run to finish the half, Baylor took a 48-28 advantage at intermission.
The Bears stretched the lead to a high point of 35 when Tchamwa Tchatchoua got an offensive rebound and put it back with 3:04 left in the second half.
Baylor won the national title shooting 41.3% from 3-point range last season. The Bears tossed in 13 of 31 from beyond the arc, a 41.9% clip on Monday.
After that, it was back to school on a Monday afternoon for all involved.