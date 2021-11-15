Showtime at the Ferrell: High-flying Bears down Nicholls State, 89-60

Baylor freshman swingman Kendall Brown just missed a triple-double as he scored 13 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds.

Bears sophomore guard LJ Cryer led all scorers with a career-high 20 and Baylor had three other players in double digits. Sochan pitched in 14, and Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer each scored 12.

Baylor worked its inside-outside game very effectively from the start in this workday special.

Mayer shouldered his way into position, then shot a pass to Brown, who threw down a dunk for the Bears’ first basket.

Baylor continued the drive-and-drop trend throughout the first half as Brown traded places to serve as the passer. Brown went to the basket three times in the first half only to find a teammate at the last second for a bucket. On the first one, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua finished the play with a dunk that put the Bears in front, 16-8.

Brown went back on the dunking end for the Bears’ final basket of the first half. He caught an ally-oop pass from James Akinjo on a fast break. Brown went to the halftime locker room with six points and eight assists.