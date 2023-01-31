Sieracki to join brother on Baylor offensive line

Baylor received its second 2024 football commitment on Tuesday from The Woodlands offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki.

The 6-2, 305-pound Sieracki, a three-star prospect, chose Baylor over schools like Arkansas, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech and Nebraska. He'll join his brother, Kaden Sieracki, a 2022 offensive line signee for the Bears.

"I’m so grateful for the many amazing opportunities, but after thinking and praying about this, I’ve decided to commit to Baylor University with my brother, Kaden Sieracki," said Koltin Sieracki on his Twitter account. "I can’t wait to line up with him again in college."

Sieracki joined Lorena athlete Jadon Porter in Baylor's 2024 class.

Additionally, Baylor added New Braunfels safety Jacob Redding and Montgomery Lake Creek quarterback Cade Tessier as preferred walk-ons in the 2023 class.

The 5-11, 160-pound Redding led New Braunfels with 125 tackles with two for loss along with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries during the 2022 season. New Braunfels finished 2022 with an 8-4 record.

The 6-4, 210-pound Tessier threw for 1,863 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 1,019 yards and 12 scores as Lake Creek finished 2022 with a 12-1 record.