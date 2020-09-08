Silva joins Baylor women's tennis staff

Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano announced on Tuesday that Daniella Silva will join the Bears staff as a volunteer assistant coach.
Silva was a four-year standout for the University of Santa Clara. She was a three-time all-WCC selection for the Broncos from 2013-17 and comes to Baylor from British Columbia, Canada.
Silva holds dual nationality between Portugal and Canada, and she has represented both on the international tennis stage. She played professionally in the ITF circuit for two years, highlighted by winning a $15K doubles tournament and participating in the finals of another.
As a collegiate player, she was a second-team All-WCC doubles selection as a senior, a second-team All-WCC singles honoree as a junior and was honorable mention in doubles as a sophomore. As a senior, she capped off her career with teammate Madison Clarke, and the pair recorded a 12-5 dual-match record with a 6-2 mark in league play.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!