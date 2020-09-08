 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silva joins BU women's tennis staff
0 comments

Silva joins BU women's tennis staff

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Baylor women’s tennis coach Joey Scrivano announced on Tuesday that Daniella Silva will join the Bears staff as a volunteer assistant coach.

Silva was a four-year standout for the University of Santa Clara. She was a three-time all-WCC selection for the Broncos from 2013-17 and comes to Baylor from British Columbia, Canada.

Silva holds dual nationality between Portugal and Canada, and she has represented both on the international tennis stage. She played professionally in the ITF circuit for two years, highlighted by winning a $15K doubles tournament and participating in the finals of another.

As a collegiate player, she was a second-team All-WCC doubles selection as a senior, a second-team All-WCC singles honoree as a junior and was honorable mention in doubles as a sophomore. As a senior, she capped off her career with teammate Madison Clarke, and the pair recorded a 12-5 dual-match record with a 6-2 mark in league play.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor's Brewer evolving as pocket QB under Fedora
Baylor

Baylor's Brewer evolving as pocket QB under Fedora

“I think we have a great relationship,” Charlie Brewer said. “Coach Fedora has helped me a lot ... with my feet, whether it’s dropback or one-step quick game. He emphasizes getting the ball out quick. I do feel like my arm is stronger. I feel like my shoulder is healthy.”

Baylor's Brewer evolving as pocket QB under Fedora
Baylor

Baylor's Brewer evolving as pocket QB under Fedora

“I think we have a great relationship,” Charlie Brewer said. “Coach Fedora has helped me a lot ... with my feet, whether it’s dropback or one-step quick game. He emphasizes getting the ball out quick. I do feel like my arm is stronger. I feel like my shoulder is healthy.”

Watch Now: Related Video

One True Podcast: Big 12 preview with Max Olson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert