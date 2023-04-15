Sometimes the simplest answer is the right one.

That twist on Occam’s Razor has provided the soundtrack for Baylor’s spring football drills. But BU head coach Dave Aranda doesn’t want the message to get twisted. Simple isn’t about being boring. It’s not about being predictable. It’s not about being, as the kids might say, basic.

It’s about being effective. It’s about cutting through the complications and getting to the root of the mission.

Know your job. Do your job. That’s what the Baylor coaches are trying to preach to their pledges through these spring workouts, which reached the end of their third week on Saturday with a lively scrimmage at a sun-soaked McLane Stadium.

“I think simple is really sophisticated, really,” Aranda said. “There’s a whole lot that goes into it. I think when things get simple you’ve kind of gone down the rabbit hole already and worked through all of the entanglements and all of the paradoxes and all of the swampy mess that can really weigh you down. You have to kind of do that. Then if you come back out, now you can be simple.”

Baylor brought back Matt Powledge to run the defense after the Bears parted ways with Ron Roberts. That message of knowing your reads and just controlling what you can control has been a recurring one from Powledge and the defensive staff throughout the spring.

Aranda said that, first, the players need to know their assignments and the scouting report backward and forward. They need to know that if the opposing tight end is lined up over here, the play is going this way, but he’s lined up over there with the back offset, it’s going the other direction.

If the Bears can get to that point, Aranda said, that’s clean up some of the issues they experienced during last year’s 6-7 season.

“It’s not about what the coaches know, you want to see what the players know,” Aranda said. “To do that, the coaches have to get out of the way.”

Baylor’s quarterback battle continues to rage between the incumbent starter Blake Shapen and newcomer Sawyer Robertson, who transferred from Mississippi State. Aranda hasn’t yet named a starting QB for the fall, but he said that it’s possible that such a decision could come by the end of spring drills next week.

“I think you’d like to (name a starter in the spring),” he said. “I think the competition, I know Sawyer has pushed Blake. Blake has continued to improve and excel, I saw some really good throws today to Ketron (Jackson) again. It’s cool that’s starting to become a real strong connection. Looking forward to seeing more of that.”

What Aranda has witnessed more of lately is the offense self-correcting any problems it might be facing. That’s the goal, the coach said. When things go sideways, can you quickly detour and get back on path without a lot of instruction?

“What’s good about Blake, it started off slow — the whole offense, I think — and then kind of doing what we’re talking about,” Aranda said. “Hey, it’s broke, what is it, what’s broke, let’s fix it and get back on the field. I think the more we can do that, that’s really the thing that we’re doing when we’re out here doing this other stuff. We’re pushing past. In the past, it might be looking for Mom and Dad saying, ‘Hey, it’s broken. It’s not supposed to be broken, can you fix it?’ To get the maturity that comes into play, they’re the ones that are fixing it.”

Baylor has one week remaining in its spring workouts and will wrap up things with the annual Green & Gold Game April 22 at McLane Stadium. The Bears experienced a little of that stadium life on Saturday before a smattering of fans and visiting recruits, and they definitely enjoyed the change of scenery after spending so many days on their normal practice field across the river.

“I think it’s cool, for sure,” said nose tackle Cooper Lanz. “We’re at the same place every day. And once we get to come over here, I feel like the energy’s higher, playing faster, we’re more excited, we’re having more fun. So, I think it’s cool to see where we’ll be playing all season.”

Bear Facts

• The sun beat down pretty well for a mid-April Saturday, but Aranda went without a hat, just as he always does. “I’ve never been much of a hat person,” Aranda said, laughing, with sweat glistening off his dome. “My head’s so large and everything.”

• Baylor picked up a commitment from DeSoto junior linebacker Brandon Booker on Saturday.

Booker (6-1, 185) is a three-star prospect by Rivals ranked as the No. 94 player in Texas in the Class of 2024. He also held offers from Florida State, LSU, Auburn and Oklahoma State, among others.