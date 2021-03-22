Sizing each other up: Baylor Lady Bears, Virginia Tech prepare for quick turnaround

SAN ANTONIO — By the time the Baylor Lady Bears and Virginia Tech Hokies knew where they were going to play each other, they were already well into the process of scouting each other.
In this bubble version of the NCAA Tournament, with all 64 teams residing and playing the entire event in the San Antonio area, teams find out on short notice where the next game will be. Word went out early Monday morning that Baylor and Virginia Tech will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena.
Under normal circumstances, the first two rounds would be played at the same venue and teams get a practice day on the court between games. But COVID-19 risk mitigation policies have altered the tournament in many ways.
One thing that hasn’t changed is winning coaches start scouting for the next round as soon as the previous postgame press conference ends.
Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks had a good long look at Baylor by the time he spoke to the media on Monday afternoon.
“In my opinion Baylor is a No. 1 seed. You watch them, I think the only reason they’re not is there are only four teams that could be,” Brooks said. “They definitely are as good as anybody else in the country in my opinion. They offer challenges that a lot of teams don’t.”
The Hokies (15-9) have played some of the tournament’s top seeds during ACC action. Virginia Tech lost by four points against Louisville, the No. 2 seed in the Alamo region, and went 1-2 in three matchups with N.C. State, the top seed in the Mercado region.
Brooks said those games give his team the confidence that it has a chance to win.
Baylor coach Kim Mulkey has a pretty good idea what has made the Hokies successful this season. While Virginia Tech ranks tied for 13th nationally in 3-pointers made per game, the Lady Bears coach said they are more than just a team that lets it fly from beyond the arc.
“They have great balance,” Mulkey said. “A lot of times when you see teams that are those that shoot a lot of 3s, (they) don’t have a post game. Well, they have a great post game. (Azana Baines) is a great player with (6-5 center Elizabeth Kitley). They’re well coached.”
Kitley, a sophomore, leads Virginia Tech with 18.7 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Mulkey, somewhat of a connoisseur of post players, compared the Hokies’ center to Lauren Cox, a key player on Baylor’s national championship team as a junior in 2019.
“We’ve not faced a player like Kitley in our league,” Mulkey said. “We’ve faced size through the years. We had Lauren Cox, who was about her size, every day in practice for the last four years. She’s a tremendous talent — faces you up, has a step-back move. She plays in the ACC, so she’s seen all kinds of defenses every night.”
Brooks said his team needs to believe it can win or it won’t have a chance against Baylor.
When it comes to confidence, the Lady Bears (26-2) have earned a lot of the stuff despite unusual circumstances this season. Baylor has won 18 consecutive games as a lot of moving parts have clicked into place.
On Sunday afternoon, Moon Ursin delivered a smooth-shooting 24 points, her new career high. NaLyssa Smith ran the floor with authority, something she has been showing off on a regular basis lately. Senior point guard DiDi Richards and junior center Queen Egbo are becoming masters at their various roles and DiJonai Carrington leads a talented and versatile group of bench players.
“I think we have depth that doesn’t get talked about very much,” Mulkey said. “We have a variety of ways that we can attack you offensively. We have those players that can drive and are super quick, we can shoot the 3 ball, and then we have the athletic post player that can leap with the best of them and run the floor with the best of them.”
While this will continue to be the most bizarre NCAA Tournament that has ever been played, no matter what happens on the court, the Baylor team seems to be embracing it. Players and coaches from all teams are apparently mostly confined to their hotel rooms when they’re not practicing or playing. There were very limited fans in the stands for the first round and the situation will remain the same in the second round.
But the Lady Bears’ attitude is that they’ll master that too.