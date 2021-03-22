Sizing each other up: Lady Bears, Hokies prepare for quick turnaround

SAN ANTONIO — By the time the Baylor Lady Bears and Virginia Tech Hokies knew where they were going to play each other, they were already well into the process of scouting each other.

In this bubble version of the NCAA Tournament, with all 64 teams residing and playing the entire event in the San Antonio area, teams find out on short notice where the next game will be. Word went out early Monday morning that Baylor and Virginia Tech will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary’s University’s Bill Greehey Arena.

Under normal circumstances, the first two rounds would be played at the same venue and teams get a practice day on the court between games. But COVID-19 risk mitigation policies have altered the tournament in many ways.

One thing that hasn’t changed is winning coaches start scouting for the next round as soon as the previous postgame press conference ends.

Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks had a good long look at Baylor by the time he spoke to the media on Monday afternoon.

“In my opinion Baylor is a No. 1 seed. You watch them, I think the only reason they’re not is there are only four teams that could be,” Brooks said. “They definitely are as good as anybody else in the country in my opinion. They offer challenges that a lot of teams don’t.”