Sizzling Madden, No. 10 Longhorns block Baylor's surge, 5-3

Meanwhile, Tyler Thomas couldn’t match Madden’s level of efficiency. Prior to Friday’s start the Baylor left-hander had mostly limited the walks that plagued him earlier in his college career, as he had walked just eight in 23 innings. But he struggled with his command in the second inning against the Horns, walking four batters and hitting another with a pitch. When you added all the free passes to Mitchell Daly’s line-hugging, two-run double to left and the BU error that opened the inning, it amounted to a four-run Texas outburst and a 4-1 UT lead.

The Longhorns stretched their advantage to 5-1 in the third. UT’s Trey Faltine and Cam Williams both smoked doubles off of Thomas.

Baylor got one back in the bottom of the third. McKenzie drew a hit-by-pitch and two batters later Tre Richardson bounced a grounder that eluded the grasp of the shortstop Faltine, who was angling back toward second base as the ball went to his left. That set the stage for Andy Thomas, and the Baylor catcher delivered by stroking a single to center, trimming UT’s lead to 5-2.

Tyler Thomas persevered nicely after that rough second inning and managed to get the Bears through five frames before passing off to Hambleton Oliver and the bullpen. But it wasn’t the sharpest outing for the lefty, who struck out five and walked five in taking the loss to drop to 2-1.