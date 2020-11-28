Sizzling-shooting Bears scorch Louisiana in Vegas, 112-82

“It felt real good (to be on the floor),” Mitchell said. “We had a hard time in practice, like man we’re ready to play different people. We’re tired of playing each other, so it felt real good to see another team.”

Teague, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua led Baylor with seven rebounds apiece.

Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) pulled within 21-20 at the 10:04 mark in the first half, when it had a four-point trip. Mark Vital was called for a foul on a block attempt, then said something that caused him to be hit with a technical foul.

The Ragin’ Cajuns made all four free throws, but the Bears took over shortly thereafter. They went on a 15-0 run, which started with a Matthew Mayer dunk on an alley-oop from Butler, who drilled a 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor.

Tang said it took some time for the Bears to get their legs under them, and that run was a product of that happening.

“It did take some time, especially for me. In that first minute I was winded, and I felt like everybody else was winded,” Mitchell said. “After we got our legs under us and caught our breath, we felt fine.”