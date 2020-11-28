Sizzling-shooting Bears scorch Louisiana in Vegas, 112-82

LAS VEGAS — With the way Baylor’s early season schedule has fallen apart this week, the biggest question it faced was when it would finally get on the floor.
That answer came Saturday night against Louisiana-Lafayette, and the second-ranked Bears took out any frustration they might have felt from the changes caused by COVID-19.
Baylor shot 56 percent from the floor and a scorching 15-for-27 (54 percent) from 3-point range, and MaCio Teague paced five in double figures with 21 points in a 112-82 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns in the opener of the Vegas Bubble at T-Mobile Arena.
“I’m not trying to be funny, but the shots went in,” said associate head coach Jerome Tang, who coached the team with Scott Drew in a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. “I felt like we took a lot of uncontested shots, and that was teammates creating shots for each other. We had 25 assists on 45 baskets, so when we break down this film, we won’t see too many that we would grade as tough shots.”
The Bears’ 15 3-pointers were their most since they made since draining 18 in last year’s opener against Central Arkansas, a 105-61 victory that also marked the last time Baylor eclipsed the 100-point mark.
Davion Mitchell scored 18 points, Jared Butler and LJ Cryer added 17 apiece and Adam Flagler put in 12 for the Bears (1-0), who will face Washington at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Huskies beat the Bears, 67-64, last season in Anchorage, Alaska.
“It felt real good (to be on the floor),” Mitchell said. “We had a hard time in practice, like man we’re ready to play different people. We’re tired of playing each other, so it felt real good to see another team.”
Teague, Flo Thamba and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua led Baylor with seven rebounds apiece.
Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) pulled within 21-20 at the 10:04 mark in the first half, when it had a four-point trip. Mark Vital was called for a foul on a block attempt, then said something that caused him to be hit with a technical foul.
The Ragin’ Cajuns made all four free throws, but the Bears took over shortly thereafter. They went on a 15-0 run, which started with a Matthew Mayer dunk on an alley-oop from Butler, who drilled a 3-pointer on the next trip down the floor.
Tang said it took some time for the Bears to get their legs under them, and that run was a product of that happening.
“It did take some time, especially for me. In that first minute I was winded, and I felt like everybody else was winded,” Mitchell said. “After we got our legs under us and caught our breath, we felt fine.”
That pushed the Bears to a 38-22 lead, and they kept the double-digit lead the rest of the way. It was 53-40 at halftime, and the Bears opened the second half with a quick 7-0 run in the first 1:03 to push the lead to 20.
Cedric Russell scored 26 points and Theo Akwuba added 22 to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns, who shot 52 percent from the floor and 12-for-16 from the free-throw-line. Brayan Au had 16 points for Louisiana-Lafayette, but the rest of the team combined to score 18.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were hurt by shooting 32 percent from 3-point range, 6-for-19, turning the ball over 19 times and being outrebounded 41-29.
“When you look at the scoreboard and they scored 82 points, that automatically does not make me a happy camper,” Tang said. “When you look at the stat sheet and they shot 52 percent from the field, that also does not make me a happy camper. We really tried to do a better job of guarding in the second half so we could create some transition. It’s going to take a little while. I knew we had a good offensive team, so now it’s about whether we can do things on nights we don’t make shots.”
