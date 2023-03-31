LAWRENCE, Kan. — It seems Friday is just not Baylor’s night.

The Bears’ losing skid extended itself to five games with a 12-4 defeat to Kansas in the series opener at Hoglund Ballpark.

Baylor (9-17, 2-5) has yet to win a Friday contest since the season opener against Central Michigan. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks (10-14, 1-3) picked up their first Big 12 victory as starter Collin Baumgartner (3-0) took the win on the mound, giving up just three runs on 10 hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

Baylor sophomore Mason Marriott (1-4) was tagged with the loss in his first Friday start, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts across three innings.

Despite double-digit hits, the Bears left seven runners on base. They were led at the plate by first baseman John Ceccoli, who went 3-for-4 with a home run, and shortstop Kolby Branch, who went 3-for-5 with a double.

KU second baseman Kodey Shojinaga led the Jayhawks with four hits and two RBIs while first baseman Cole Elvis added three hits. Designated hitter Janson Reeder went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and shortstop Collier Cranford went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run.

Kansas immediately got to work with a pair of runs in the first, one in the third and two in the third to chase Marriott from the game.

Brett Garcia took over, breaking his scoreless outing streak by giving up six runs on four hits and two walks without recording an out in the fourth. Hambleton Oliver relieved him to put in 1.2 innings of work, allowing one run on one hit and a walk while striking out three.

Baylor got one across in the third but then a seven-spot in the fourth, fueled by a pair of homers, put the Jawhawks out of reach.

Ceccoli homered in the sixth, then an RBI single by BU left fielder Hunter Simmons scored Branch in the seventh. A line drive by pinch hitter Harrison Caley brought in second baseman Cole Posey, who extended his hit streak to 10 games.

Gabe Craig and Cole Tremain closed the game out, keeping Kansas from scoring over the remaining 3.1 innings.

The Bears will work to bounce back at noon Saturday in the second game of the series. Will Rigney will have the start while KU sends Sam Ireland to hill.