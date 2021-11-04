Skinner carving out own name for herself for No. 10 Baylor volleyball

Is Avery Skinner a legacy signing for Baylor? Sure. She’s also liable to leave a lasting legacy of her own in a very short time in Waco.
The surname Skinner resonates off the walls of the Ferrell Center. From 1994 to ‘98, Brian Skinner powered through the paint for Baylor’s basketball team, setting school records for blocked shots, double-doubles and triple-doubles as a three-time all-conference big man. Now it’s his eldest daughter Avery’s turn to delight the Ferrell Fans as a sweet-swatting outside hitter for the Bears’ 10th-ranked volleyball team.
When Avery sought out a transfer after a high-flying run at Kentucky, Baylor felt like a natural fit. Naturally, her Mom and Dad thought so.
“My parents will give their opinions but they kind of empower us to make whatever decision we feel is best,” she said. “They knew I was considering here, they knew I had applied here, but they were like, ‘We trust you, do what you feel like is best.’ Obviously they’re biased, because both my parents went here, so they love Baylor.”
Avery is the oldest of Brian and Rebecca Skinner’s six children — enough for an entire volleyball team.
“Very competitive family, so always playing sports, always playing outside,” Avery said. “And then I love coming home and seeing my little siblings.”
Brian and Rebecca wanted their children to carve out their own individual paths. Avery blazed a trail to the volleyball court and the dance studio. She performed all manner of dance styles — tap, ballet, musical theater — before making the hard decision at age 13 to step off the dance floor and focus solely on volleyball. She couldn’t escape the sense that volleyball was where her future resided.
“It honestly wasn’t me. It was other people telling me, ‘Hey, you’re good at volleyball. You should stick with it,’” she said.
She demonstrated elite ability for Houston’s Skyline Volleyball Club and in high school for her Homeschool Christian Youth Association (HCYA) team, helping that squad win a pair of state championships in 2015 and 2016.
Skinner said that her college recruiting journey introduced a fair amount of stress into her life, considering that the pressure is on highly ranked recruits to commit to a Division I program when they’re still high school sophomores. She considered her parents’ old stomping grounds of Baylor, but at the time the Bears were undergoing a coaching transition, with Ryan McGuyre taking over as head coach. She also thought about Texas A&M, but ultimately decided she wanted to stretch her legs, get out and see the world.
“I ended up deciding that I wanted to use volleyball to get out of Texas,” she said. “And I’m so glad that I did. Just because I was able to meet so many people who grew up with so many different backgrounds. I’m so grateful for that.”
At Kentucky, Skinner began earning her scholarship right away. She made a smooth transition to the college game, ripping 363 kills her debut season and making the SEC’s All-Freshman Team while helping the Wildcats reach the NCAA’s Elite Eight.
Then came the crash. Skinner played limited minutes in a reserve role for Kentucky over the next two seasons, partially bothered by a knee injury. When you’ve always been the go-to player, the star slugger, the lead horse, it’s natural to feel discombobulated when you lose that role.
“I was kind of the come-in-when-we-needed-someone person. That was obviously difficult,” Skinner said. “I had never been in a position to not play. Most people who go play college sports haven’t. So it was hard. I definitely grew a lot. Looking back now, more than in the moment.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, it afforded Skinner a much-needed mental and physical break. She was able to gain strength, get in better shape, and re-focus her energy on reclaiming a starting position.
“I came back my senior year and was a totally different player,” said Skinner, who admitted that she had moments where she considered transferring but found more at Kentucky than volleyball to keep her in Lexington.
Skinner not only regained her starting role, she elevated her play and established herself as one of the top outside hitters in the nation. She averaged 3.81 kills per set while terminating her attacks at a .350 clip, picking up AVCA first-team All-American honors. Even better, Skinner propelled the Wildcats to the NCAA championship, as they defeated Texas, 3-1, in the title match.
The win was made all the more special for Avery since she played alongside her younger sister Madi, who earned honorable mention All-America honors as a freshman in the 2020-21 season.
“It definitely was a long time coming. We had worked really hard for years and to finally get over that hump, even just to the national championship game was a huge deal,” Avery said. “To win it was even more special. I think the group we did it with, we’ll be close forever, just because of that.”
A whiz in the classroom — she was a finalist for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year Award — Skinner graduated from Kentucky with a double degree in Communication Studies and Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education. She knew she wanted to attend graduate school as she pursued a future career in speech pathology. Due to COVID, she also had a year of eligibility in volleyball left.
Since Baylor offered her graduate degree along with, oh by the way, a Top-10 volleyball program, a transfer to BU made a lot of sense.
“I ended up just loving the (grad) program and when I found out that I could play volleyball, they were also super flexible in adapting my schedule to make both work,” she said. “That was very appealing to me and ultimately the reason I chose to come here.”
Her new teammates provided a warm welcome. Skinner said that it helped that she wasn’t the only fifth-year senior on the roster, not the only “grandma on the team,” she added with a laugh. That said, McGuyre and the coaches still had to try to figure out how all these shiny pieces might fit together. After all, Baylor already had two past All-Americans whose natural position was left-side hitter in Yossiana Pressley and Lauren Harrison.
“It’s definitely hard because we have three pins, and Yossi and Lauren played on the outside last year … and so it was definitely difficult in the beginning,” Skinner said. “I know for the coaches, to try to figure out what they were going to do, because we have so many weapons and just trying to figure out the best spot for everyone. Ultimately I think now that we’ve settled into our role. That still changes, it’s not the same. It’s a matter of being adaptable.”
When it’s her turn to hit, Skinner can skin that smoke wagon, for sure. She has pummeled 213 kills, second on the Bears to Pressley’s 287, and also ranks second on the team with 10 service aces. In Baylor’s well-stocked weapons warehouse, she’s one of the big guns.
And remember, she has what Baylor wants. When she talks, the Bears listen. Skinner understands what it takes to win a national title. She’s also the player on the BU roster who can claim the most recent victory over the No. 1-ranked Longhorns, Baylor's opponent for a two-match series Friday and Saturday. It was only six months ago that Skinner and Kentucky swatted away Texas and embraced that championship feeling.
So, is Baylor capable of a similar story?
Absolutely, Skinner says.
“The biggest thing is depth, and we have so much depth,” said Skinner, who hopes to play professional volleyball before embarking on her speech pathology career. “That’s so helpful when the six we have on the court are not the only six that can come in and make a difference. We definitely see that every day in practice, we have different people shining and pushing each other.