Skinner carving out own name for herself for No. 10 Baylor volleyball

“It’s definitely hard because we have three pins, and Yossi and Lauren played on the outside last year … and so it was definitely difficult in the beginning,” Skinner said. “I know for the coaches, to try to figure out what they were going to do, because we have so many weapons and just trying to figure out the best spot for everyone. Ultimately I think now that we’ve settled into our role. That still changes, it’s not the same. It’s a matter of being adaptable.”

When it’s her turn to hit, Skinner can skin that smoke wagon, for sure. She has pummeled 213 kills, second on the Bears to Pressley’s 287, and also ranks second on the team with 10 service aces. In Baylor’s well-stocked weapons warehouse, she’s one of the big guns.

And remember, she has what Baylor wants. When she talks, the Bears listen. Skinner understands what it takes to win a national title. She’s also the player on the BU roster who can claim the most recent victory over the No. 1-ranked Longhorns, Baylor's opponent for a two-match series Friday and Saturday. It was only six months ago that Skinner and Kentucky swatted away Texas and embraced that championship feeling.

So, is Baylor capable of a similar story?

Absolutely, Skinner says.