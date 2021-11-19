Skinner-led Bears swat away Cyclones, 3-0

On a night when All-American Yossiana Pressley was limited to only four kills, the No. 7 Baylor volleyball team showed it still has more than enough firepower.

Avery Skinner smacked 16 kills to lead the way as Baylor swept visiting Iowa State, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19, on Friday night at the Ferrell Center. Skinner hit .556 with only one error in 27 swings, and chipped in 12 digs as well for a double-double.

Lauren Harrison added 10 kills in the win for Baylor (17-5 overall, 11-2 Big 12), which will try for the series sweep of the Cyclones at 6 p.m. Saturday. Hannah Sedwick turned in a nice all-around effort with four kills, 22 assists, seven digs and three blocks. Baylor outblocked Iowa State (16-10, 8-3), 9-4, led by five blocks for Andressa Parise.

Eleanor Holthaus and Annie Hatch swatted seven kills apiece to lead Iowa State, which hit only .124 for the match.