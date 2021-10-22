Skinner, Pressley fuel Baylor sweep of West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Avery Skinner and Yossiana Pressley combined for 27 kills as the 11th-ranked Baylor volleyball team thwarted homestanding West Virginia, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22, on Friday night.

Pressley went for a match-high 17 kills while Skinner showed an efficient swatting night with 10 kills in 16 swings. She also added 14 digs for a double-double. Senior setter Hannah Sedwick just missed a double-double, turning out 34 assists to go with nine digs.

Baylor improved to 12-4 on the season and 4-1 in Big 12 play with the win, and will look to gather the series sweep over the Mountaineers (13-5, 3-4) on Saturday. That match is slated for 4 p.m. Central time and will be shown on ESPN Plus.

After the West Virginia series, the Bears will come home to host No. 1 Texas next weekend.