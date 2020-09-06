Sky inks former Lady Bear Alexis Prince

The Chicago Sky signed former Baylor Lady Bears standout Alexis Prince on Sunday. She will join the team for its remaining regular-season games and playoffs, once quarantine protocols are complete.

Prince, who was a training camp signee by the Sky for the 2020 and then released before the start of the season, was a 2017 WNBA Draft selection by the Phoenix Mercury. Her career has spanned 20 games between the Mercury and the Atlanta Dream. Her professional career also includes overseas stops in France, Turkey and Spain.

Prince played for the Lady Bears from 2012-17 and ranks eighth all-time on the Baylor career list for 3-point field goals with 136. She averaged 8.1 points for her career, where she scored 1,106 points, including a senior season that saw her average 12.1 points per contest.

She earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors and was a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team as a senior. Prince took home five Big 12 championship rings in her collegiate career from 2013-17.

The Sky play the first of its three-remaining regular-season games Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks. Chicago’s (11-8) regular season concludes Sept. 11, and the franchise has already clinched a spot in the playoffs.

