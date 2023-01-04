Slippery Frogs steal one at the end, knock off No. 19 Baylor, 88-87

Baylor couldn’t stop that force named Mike Miles, but it was lesser known teammate Chuck O’Bannon who delivered the final blow for TCU.

O’Bannon drained a baseline jumper with four seconds remaining as the No. 17 Horned Frogs overcame a 17-point deficit to pull off an 88-87 win over No. 19 Baylor on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

For the first time in 191 games, both the Bears (10-4, 0-2) and Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0) were ranked in the Top 25 for Wednesday’s matchup. And the game lived up to the billing.

The Big 12 preseason player of the year, Miles scored a career-high 33 points as he repeatedly drove to the basket for points while stepping outside and hitting three of seven 3-pointers.

Freshman Keyonte George scored a career-high 27 points, and had a chance to give the Bears the win in the closing seconds. But Xavier Cork blocked George’s drive to the basket to secure TCU’s win.

George scored seven of Baylor’s final nine points, including a steal and a layup to give the Bears an 83-78 lead with 1:53 remaining.

After missing the last two games due to concussion protocol, LJ Cryer was back in the lineup for the Bears and scored 13 points.

Miles was a one-man show for the Horned Frogs to start the second half as he scored 15 of their first 17 points to cut Baylor’s lead to 61-56.

After hitting a free throw, Miles exploded to the basket, drew a foul from Flo Thamba, and hit the free throw for a three-point play.

Showing his all-around game, Miles stepped outside and buried a 3-pointer and then drove for two more baskets to slice Baylor’s lead to 57-50.

After another Miles drive for a basket, Damion Baugh got inside for two more TCU points. Another Miles basket trimmed Baylor’s lead to 61-56, but Josh Ojianwuna blocked Miles’ next move to the basket.

The Horned Frogs kept charging, reeling off five straight points with JaKobe Coles scoring on a layup to slice Baylor’s lead to 62-61 with 10:02 left in the game.

Jalen Bridges gave the Bears a little breathing room when he hit their first 3-pointer of the second half to push Baylor’s lead to 68-63.

But the Horned Frogs kept pushing as they went on a 10-2 run to take their first lead at 76-74 when Baugh scored on Miles’ assist with 4:23 remaining.

Flagler followed with a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to give Baylor a 79-76 lead with 3:31 remaining.

Shooting 61.5 percent overall and hitting nine of 13 3-pointers, the Bears opened up a 49-39 halftime lead. George was on fire from the tipoff as he buried his first 3-pointers.

For the first six minutes, the Bears and Horned Frogs traded baskets. Trailing 13-12, the Bears began to take command with a 10-2 run to open up a 22-15 lead.

Langston Love kicked Baylor into gear by burying a 3-pointer. After Ojianwuna slipped inside for a tip-in, Langston Love nailed a jumper.

George continued to stay hot as he drained his fourth-straight 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 25-17. He then pulled off a Euro step for a basket as he stayed perfect from the field with his fifth straight field goal.

With Miles nailing an outside shot, the Horned Frogs cut Baylor’s lead to 29-25. But the Bears answered with a 10-1 run that featured Bridges’ drive to the basket and his 3-pointer. With Flagler’s 3-pointer, the Bears extended their lead to 39-26 with 5:16 left in the first half

Baylor eventually stretched its lead to 48-31 as Cryer and Ojianwuna got inside for baskets and Love drained a 3-pointer.

TCU closed the half with an 8-1 run as Emanuel Miller slipped inside for a pair of baskets.