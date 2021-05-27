Slipping away: Bears can't hold onto lead against K-State, bounced from tourney

“I just think we made a few too many mistakes. Even the slider that Luke threw, it was up and it didn’t do much. Truthfully, the inning got away from us because we gave them a couple of free bases and then they just hit a bunch of singles, and then obviously the home runs. But we couldn’t stop it when we needed to.”

Given that Baylor scored 43 runs in taking a series win over K-State on May 7-9, including a school-record 17 runs in one inning, the Bears didn’t necessarily feel dead in the water. They bounced back with one run in the bottom of the inning when Tre Richardson reached on a slow infield roller, and then Andy Thomas followed with a towering fly to right that somehow stayed in the ballpark, bouncing off the façade for an RBI triple.

However, that’s kind of the way it went against Wildcats reliever Carson Seymour (3-4). Even when the Bears hit the ball hard against the 6-foot-6 right-hander, they failed to take full advantage. Seymour retired the final seven BU batters of the game, despite the Bears getting some solid contact. Kyle Nevin, Davion Downey and Chase Wehsener all had well-struck liners to the outfield in that final stretch, yet K-State’s fielders barely had to move to snare the ball.