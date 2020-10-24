Slow-starting Baylor's late burst can't overcome Longhorns, 27-16

With only three games under their belts after three games were either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, the Bears are still very much a work in progress heading into Saturday’s game against TCU at McLane Stadium.

“There are a lot of positive things we’re building on,” Aranda said. “The collective offense and defense, and the players playing off each other, I think this game is an illustration of where it’s at. So we have a lot of work to be done there. The ability to put it into our players’ hands where they can play fast, those types of situations will allow us to get better and improve from this game to the next.”

Ehlinger enjoyed a solid game for Texas by hitting 15 of 23 passes for 270 yards and rushing for 51 yards on 15 carries. Ehlinger and his receivers burned the Bears deep several times.

“The main thing was not having communication,” Woods said. “I hold myself for a couple of them. We have to get all the defense on the same page.”

The Bears suffered their first big defensive breakdown when Tarik Black got behind the secondary for 72 yards before Woods caught him at the 20. The Bears stopped the Longhorns from scoring at the 5, but Cameron Dicker nailed a 23-yard field goal to give Texas a 6-3 edge with 6:15 left in the second quarter.