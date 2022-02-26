Smith, Baylor women stiff-arm Kansas, 85-77

But Baylor answered emphatically on both occasions.

“I thought we continued to play hard,” Collen said. “But it’s always going to come down to stops. When we can rebound, we can get in transition. When we can get in transition, there’s just way more room for NaLyssa Smith to operate.”

Baylor rallied from down four points in the final 20 seconds to beat Kansas by three in Allen Fieldhouse back in January. This time the Bears won without the tension.

In doing so, and notching their 13th victory in the last 14 games, Baylor set up a big one in just two days. The Bears face Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Monday with the winner claiming at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship.

That conference title is likely very high on Collen’s wish list in her first season as the Bears’ coach. Former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey led the program to 11 consecutive Big 12 titles before exiting the school last spring.

But it’s not just important to the coach.

“I’ve already won three, so I don’t want to be that one team not to get the fourth one,” Smith said. “I’m super excited to play for another championship here.”