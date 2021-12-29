Smith, Baylor women mow down Mean Green, 86-65

“We had good balance that way,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “I felt pretty good about our effort and especially how we came out at halftime. We put that 6-0 run on them and I think that was the difference in the game.”

It was an all-around effective effort for Baylor (10-2) in its final nonconference game. The Bears start Big 12 play at Kansas State on Sunday.

Houston Baptist was originally scheduled to come to town for this holiday week game. However, COVID-19 issues kept the Huskies away and the Bears were able to schedule North Texas.

Collen said she handled the scouting duties herself and liked the results.

“They hadn’t played a Power 5 team with kind of our size,” Collen said. “I just knew they had guards that were going to really attack us and get us in rotations. I’m just proud ultimately of how we got in transition.”

Baylor led by 11 at halftime, then enforced its will to start the third quarter. Egbo, Lewis and Smith got buckets on the Bears’ first three possessions and just like that they had extended their largest lead of the contest.