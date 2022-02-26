Smith, Baylor women stiff-arm Kansas, 85-77

The fifth-ranked Baylor women’s basketball team played to its strengths and minimized the drama this time around against Kansas.
Bears senior forward NaLyssa Smith flexed her star power with an eye-popping double-double, leading Baylor to an 85-77 victory over the Jayhawks on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
Smith finished with a career-high 33 points and also grabbed 16 rebounds, at times putting her team on her back in close moments.
“I would say until the last one, they were all baskets that we needed,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “We needed every one of them. After a couple of early turnovers, I thought (Smith) made really good decisions. She finished well. She got out in transition. I think that’s the thing she’s done as well as anybody in the country kind of through this winning stretch.”
When it wasn’t Smith and center Queen Egbo, who had 14 points and nine boards, getting it done inside, it was guard Ja’Mee Asberry outside. Asberry tossed in 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points.
That inside-outside combo helped Baylor (23-5, 13-3 Big 12) hold off a Kansas team that wouldn’t go away. The Jayhawks (19-7, 10-6), who are likely NCAA Tournament-bound, built an eight-point lead in the second quarter and briefly led by a basket midway through the third quarter.
But Baylor answered emphatically on both occasions.
“I thought we continued to play hard,” Collen said. “But it’s always going to come down to stops. When we can rebound, we can get in transition. When we can get in transition, there’s just way more room for NaLyssa Smith to operate.”
Baylor rallied from down four points in the final 20 seconds to beat Kansas by three in Allen Fieldhouse back in January. This time the Bears won without the tension.
In doing so, and notching their 13th victory in the last 14 games, Baylor set up a big one in just two days. The Bears face Iowa State at 6 p.m. on Monday with the winner claiming at least a share of the Big 12 regular season championship.
That conference title is likely very high on Collen’s wish list in her first season as the Bears’ coach. Former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey led the program to 11 consecutive Big 12 titles before exiting the school last spring.
But it’s not just important to the coach.
“I’ve already won three, so I don’t want to be that one team not to get the fourth one,” Smith said. “I’m super excited to play for another championship here.”
Baylor needed to take care of business against Kansas to set up the showdown in Ames, Iowa. It wasn’t always easy.
Kansas went on a 9-2 run and retook the lead, 45-43, in the third quarter. But Asberry gave a quick answer with a 3-pointer on Baylor’s next possession.
When Kansas took the ball to its end, Caitlin Bickle came up with a steal, then made a downcourt pass to a streaking Asberry. The Baylor guard was fouled on the made layup and finished an and-one for a one-woman 6-0 mini run.
Bickle extended the spurt by running the floor. Sarah Andrews dished to her for a fast-break layup and she also completed a 3-point play. That capped the Bears’ 9-0 run and this time they wouldn’t relinquish the lead.
“I feel like and-ones give you so much momentum,” Smith said. “So just seeing everybody get hyped, get energy from and-ones just motivates you to go harder.”
The Jayhawks drew within three points when Zakiyah Franklin finished a 3-point play with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Baylor came up with a huge basket on the other end as Andrews got into the lane, then dished to Egbo for an easy layup. Egbo made another layup the next trip down the floor, this time on an assist from Jordan Lewis, and Smith followed with a jumper that gave the Bears a nine-point lead.
Andrews finished with seven assists to go along with four points.
Smith scored 14 points in the first half and played a huge role as the Bears retook the lead late in the first half.
Kansas guard Ioanna Chatzileonti scored eight points in the early going, including a put back that gave the Jayhawks a 28-20 advantage with 4:47 remaining in the second quarter.
Down by eight, Baylor went directly to Smith as Andrews dropped off a pass in the lane that the Bears forward converted by making a short jumper.
Smith followed that by connecting on another jump shot on the next trip down the floor, then Egbo pitched in with a layup on an assist from Andrews.
The Bears’ success in running their offense through the frontcourt helped them go on a 13-0 run. Baylor surged ahead 33-28 with a Jordan Lewis basket with 55 seconds remaining in the first half.
Baylor took a 36-32 advantage to the break, but the lead was mitigated by the Bears’ struggles at the free-throw line. They made just 9 of 17 free throws going into halftime. The stripe helped Kansas stay close as it made 9 of 10 shots from there in the first 20 minutes.
“We’ve been a good free-throw shooting team all year,” Collen said. “But when we have a bad half we have a bad half. It’s like when it rains, it pours.”