Smith, Bears step into bright ESPN spotlight

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith will meet the Spirit of Basketball Present and the Spirit of Basketball Future all in one afternoon on Sunday.

Smith is set to lead the No. 5 Bears into a noon tipoff against No. 13 Michigan on Sunday in the Naismith Women’s Challenge at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Following the game, ESPN will air a WNBA draft lottery special in which the top pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft will be drawn. The Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, and Dallas Wings are all eligible for the No. 1 selection.

This week, ESPN women’s basketball writer Mechelle Voepel wrote an article headlined “Should Rhyne Howard or NaLyssa Smith go No. 1 overall?” Voepel’s mock draft had Howard being the top pick and Smith at No. 2.

But there’s plenty of time for Smith to show why she should be the top choice, including Sunday’s spotlight game against Michigan.