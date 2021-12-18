Smith, Bears step into bright ESPN spotlight

Baylor senior forward NaLyssa Smith will meet the Spirit of Basketball Present and the Spirit of Basketball Future all in one afternoon on Sunday.
Smith is set to lead the No. 5 Bears into a noon tipoff against No. 13 Michigan on Sunday in the Naismith Women’s Challenge at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
Following the game, ESPN will air a WNBA draft lottery special in which the top pick of the 2022 WNBA Draft will be drawn. The Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, and Dallas Wings are all eligible for the No. 1 selection.
This week, ESPN women’s basketball writer Mechelle Voepel wrote an article headlined “Should Rhyne Howard or NaLyssa Smith go No. 1 overall?” Voepel’s mock draft had Howard being the top pick and Smith at No. 2.
But there’s plenty of time for Smith to show why she should be the top choice, including Sunday’s spotlight game against Michigan.
“My dad was telling me we’re going to see who’s getting the top picks and stuff like that,” Smith said. “I enjoy that he told me that, but I know at the end of the day I’ve got to stay focused on the game, not really worry about all the outside stuff right now. I’ve still got a game that we’ve got to win and a game I’ve got to perform in so I can be in that position to go high in the draft.”
Baylor (9-1) has won six straight games since its lone setback of the season at No. 3 Maryland on Nov. 21.
The Bears will find a challenge in the Wolverines, whom they last encountered in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last spring. Second-seeded Baylor outlasted sixth-seeded Michigan, 78-75, in overtime.
Some things have changed since that Baylor-Michigan contest. That was Kim Mulkey’s last win guiding the Lady Bears. She left for LSU a few weeks later and Baylor hired the Atlanta Dream’s Nicki Collen in early May.
Some things haven’t changed, though. On the court, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo will be key players facing the Wolverines’ Leigha Brown and Naz Hillmon. Brown and Hillmon combined for 39 points and 14 rebounds in Michigan’s upset bid that fell just short.
They’re both back and at the top of the Wolverines state chart. Hillmon leads Michigan with 20.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Brown averages 13.3 points.
“I remember Brown and Naz mainly and how they did contribute to their offense last year,” Smith said. “Now that we have played against them and watched film against them, we know what we do have to control. We know they’re key parts to their offense.”
Smith is leading the nation at 13.2 rebounds per game to go along with 20.4 points per night.
One thing Smith realizes about her basketball future is that she won’t find as many buckets close to the basket in the WNBA. At the moment, she’s balancing what her team needs her to do in the present with showing the skills that will attract teams at the next level.
“The post game in the league is like 6-7, you know, 6-8. I’m 6-4, so I know I have to bring a lot more versatility, scoring outside,” Smith said. “I’ve been in the post most of my college career. I’ve got to crack down on ball handling and shooting the ball from outside.”