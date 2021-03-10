Smith, Carrington earn Big 12 individual honors

Just like their team elevated to the top of the Big 12 standings, Baylor Lady Bears NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington came out on top of the conference individual awards when they were announced on Wednesday.
Baylor junior forward Smith is the Big 12 Player of the Year, while graduate transfer Carrington is both the Newcomer of the Year and the Sixth Player of the Year in the awards voted on by the Big 12 coaches.
Smith, who averaged 18 points and 9.3 rebounds during the regular season, made it a repeat honor for Baylor following former teammate Lauren Cox, who earned Big 12 Player of the Year last season.
After being named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year, Smith lived up to the hype and finished strong. She scored 20 or more points in three of Baylor’s final five regular season games.
“I feel like I’m very comfortable being in the position I am on this team,” Smith said. “Back in the past, we had players like Kalani (Brown) and Lauren (Cox), so they kind of like paved the way for us in a way. They taught us how to be leaders and stuff like that. Now in this position we know how to help out underclassmen and pave the way like they did for us.”
Carrington proved to be a vital spark off the bench for Baylor as the Lady Bears claimed their 11th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. After coming to Baylor from Stanford, she adapted her game on the defensive end while still being a prolific offensive player. Carrington is second on the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game with a team-high 42 steals and a team-best 32 made 3-pointers.
Oklahoma State coach Jim Littell was named conference coach of the year. Cowgirls post Natasha Mack was the defensive player of the year and Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski was the freshman of the year.
The Big 12 awards are voted on by the conference's head women's basketball coaches.
Baylor senior guard Moon Ursin was recognized for her play on the court for the first time as a senior, picking up both All-Big 12 Second-Team honors, and she was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. Ursin shattered career bests this season by averaging 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest. Her 33 steals and 100 assists were both second on the team in the regular season.
Lady Bears senior point guard DiDi Richards was named All-Big 12 Second Team for the second-straight season and was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team along with Ursin. Richards averaged seven points, grabbed 31 steals and ranked first in the Big 12 and seventh in the nation in assists per game at 6.7.
Junior center Queen Egbo earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team after averaging 11.3 points and eight rebounds in the regular season.
Smith's nod as Big 12 Player of the Year marks the 12th time a Lady Bear has taken home the league's top individual honor.
Carrington is the ninth Baylor player in history to be named Newcomer of the Year and the seventh to earn the Sixth Person award.