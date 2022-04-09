Smith, Egbo, Lewis wait on WNBA's call in Monday's draft

For two very different people, NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo have been in a lot of similar situations over the last four years.

They were both talented freshmen on Baylor’s 2019 national championship team, almost interchangeable athletic young players who could give the Lady Bears a spark at just the right time.

As sophomores, juniors and seniors, the distinctions between them became more visible. Smith began to show the versatility that separated her as one of the best players in the nation. Egbo emerged as a one-of-a-kind post who played much taller than her 6-foot-3 frame.

On Monday night, they’ll once again be in the same place — mentally and emotionally if not physically. Smith and Egbo will be waiting to hear their names called in the 2022 WNBA Draft.

Depending on which WNBA mock draft you trust over the last few months, Smith could be either the first or second pick. Egbo has been slotted as a first, second and third-rounder at different times and by different prognosticators.

If you’re making bets, the safest one is that Baylor will once again have multiple players taken on draft night, as the Bears have the last three years. Smith and Egbo, both of whom played at Baylor for four seasons , are likely to be taken at some point. So is Jordan Lewis, who transferred to Baylor from Alabama for her final season of college basketball.

If Lewis is selected, it will also mark the fourth consecutive year that the Bears have had a graduate transfer taken in the draft.

It’s all pretty familiar for the Baylor program that has so far made a smooth transition from the Kim Mulkey regime to the Nicki Collen era. But there is room for something that hasn’t happened in a while.

If Smith is taken by the Atlanta Dream with top overall pick, it will be only the second time that a Baylor player has gone No. 1. The only other Bear to be taken first overall was Brittney Griner in 2013.

However, the current conventional wisdom is that the Dream will pick Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard with the first pick.

On Thursday, a panel of women’s basketball experts fielded questions about the upcoming draft.

“I think one, two, three is going to look (like) Howard, Smith, Shakira Austin (from Ole Miss),” former Connecticut star and ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said. “It just feels like that's what it's going to be with the teams who are picking where they are.”

Howard is a 6-2 guard who averaged 20.1 points in her four-year career at Kentucky. She also grabbed 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for the Wildcats.

By comparison, Smith scored 22.1 points per game last season with 11.5 rebounds, both of which ranked in the top 10 in the nation.

Smith, a 6-2 small forward, fit in well enough in Baylor’s back-to-the-basket post schemes during her first three years in the program. Throughout her college career, though, she showed the ability to handle the basketball and play facing the hoop.

Lobo pointed out that both Howard and Smith offer versatility to whichever WNBA team takes them.

“In terms of the player who's most pro ready, I think both of the top two, if it goes in that way,” Lobo said. “I think Rhyne Howard, in particular offensively because of her experience playing a certain style of play, her game is very pro ready, and I think NaLyssa Smith because of what she can do. Rebounding translates. Getting out in transition and running and playing hard and having a relentless motor, those are all things that are going to translate.”

For Egbo and Lewis, their games are less of a lock for the WNBA, where it’s difficult for many rookies to make a roster.

But it will be hard to pass on Egbo as the draft goes on. Her quickness and jumping ability helped her average 11 points and 8.4 rebounds last season while playing in the same frontcourt as Smith, who gobbled up rebounds and took more shots. Whether it’s in the WNBA or in international leagues, Egbo will likely play professional basketball as long as she wants to keep playing.

Lewis finished her college career having played more games than anyone in NCAA Division I history. Injuries and the COVID-19 bonus season allowed her to stay on the court at Alabama and Baylor from 2016 to 2022. She didn’t score as much at Baylor (11.8 per game) as she did her last three seasons at Alabama. But Lewis came up big in some of the Bears’ most crucial games. She averaged 23.5 points in two top 10 showdowns with Iowa State. Baylor’s victories in those two games allowed the Bears to win their 12th consecutive regular season Big 12 title.

For the first time in more than a decade, Baylor’s NCAA Tournament run ended before the Sweet 16. That meant that all three of the Bears’ draft prospects got less time in the national spotlight. That might have kept them from moving up, but it probably won’t keep them out of the draft.

“I think what's really important is both of them had really strong second halves of the season,” Lobo said. “Jordan came along strong, Queen Egbo came along strong. People are intrigued by Egbo because of her size and athleticism and kind of her relentless nature she can have on the defensive end of the floor.”

