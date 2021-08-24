Smith thriving in return to Baylor backfield

Abram Smith didn’t complain when the Baylor coaches shuffled him between linebacker and running back last spring.
That kind of versatility said everything about his value to the team.
After all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard went down with a midseason shoulder injury in 2020, Smith stepped into the lineup and averaged 11.5 tackles in four starts.
But now with Bernard back for preseason drills, Smith has returned to running back and is expected to be a force in the backfield for the Bears.
Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes the 5-11, 221-pound senior's powerful, downhill running style. After ranking last in the Big 12 in with 90.3 yards rushing per game last season, Smith hopes to give the Bears a boost in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone offense.
“I’m still learning a little bit of the ropes, but I think I’m way more comfortable than where I was,” Smith said. “When I come out and see his offense every day, we’re just improving. And you can see not only for me but the O-line, they’re working their tails off, so it’s making the reads a lot better for me and a lot better for the backs. So I think the transition from then to now, I think it’s a great transition.”
Smith is no stranger to the backfield. During his prep career at Abilene High School, Smith was one of the best running backs in the state as he amassed a school-record 4,955 yards rushing, and was remarkably consistent as he rushed for at least 100 yards 31 times.
Throughout high school, Smith showed his versatility as he scored 77 career touchdowns including three receiving and two on kickoff returns. As a senior in 2016, Smith rushed for 1,939 yards and scored 36 total touchdowns for an Abilene team that finished 11-2.
But injuries hit Smith from almost the time he stepped on the Baylor campus, and he had difficulty finding playing time. In his first camp in the spring of 2017, Smith tore both his ACL and MCL, and rehabbed throughout that fall.
“That was terrible,” Smith said. “The whole point was to get here early to make an impression on the coaches. It was a good little process to get the knee back to where it needed to be. I had to build muscle around it. Then I got into running light jogs and got into the weight room.”
As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Smith got into six games and carried four times for 11 yards. In Baylor’s highly successful 2019 Sugar Bowl season, Smith made solid contributions on special teams and carried eight times for 35 yards and a touchdown before his switch to linebacker that fall when Clay Johnston went down with an injury.
It was an easy sell when then-Baylor linebackers coach Mike Siravo approached him about making the switch from running back. Already in his third season and playing behind senior JaMycal Hasty and juniors John Lovett and Trestan Ebner in the backfield, Smith wanted to find a way to get into games.
Smith hadn’t played defense since getting in briefly for Abilene’s jayvee team as a freshman in 2013.
“Coach Siravo came up to me after Clay got hurt, and they brought me to coach (Matt) Rhule’s office,” Smith said. “They said ‘Would you like to play linebacker?’ I took it. I feel like at first it took some time being on the other side of the ball. The hitting part took time because I had to flip over after being used to getting hit.”
A backup linebacker before Bernard’s injury last season, Smith played at a remarkably high level when he stepped into the lineup despite his inexperience at the position. That didn’t surprise Bernard because he’s seen how much Smith is willing to sacrifice for the team.
“Yeah, I love Abram, just who he is, his personality, his heart, his care for the team,” Bernard said. “And then, obviously, his running style fits the wide-zone scheme that Coach Grimes implemented. He’s a powerful, in-cut, downhill-type running back and that fits really well with other guys like (Ebner) that we have in the room. I think that duo is going to be pretty tough to stop.”
With Smith joining Ebner, Craig Williams, Qualan Jones and Taye McWilliams in the backfield, the Bears have the potential to be much more effective on the ground. As the most experienced running back in the room, Ebner is the vocal leader.
“Trestan, that’s my roommate, that’s my brother,” Smith said. “So for me, he’s always been a leader, he’s a vocal leader. He’s actually improving a lot. I think that was his push, that’s what he needed, and he’s got that kind of influence on the team. So the more that he speaks, the more guys listen to him, the more that we go out there and we actually execute.”
Smith will likely be called on to pick up some of the tough yardage, but he’s also got the speed to complement his physical running style. He once broke off a 99-yard touchdown run at Abilene.
“I love Abram, and just his willingness to learn and grow,” Aranda said. “Abram’s got a learner’s heart. You can never give him enough, so I appreciate that.”