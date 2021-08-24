Smith thriving in return to Baylor backfield

Abram Smith didn’t complain when the Baylor coaches shuffled him between linebacker and running back last spring.

That kind of versatility said everything about his value to the team.

After all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard went down with a midseason shoulder injury in 2020, Smith stepped into the lineup and averaged 11.5 tackles in four starts.

But now with Bernard back for preseason drills, Smith has returned to running back and is expected to be a force in the backfield for the Bears.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes the 5-11, 221-pound senior's powerful, downhill running style. After ranking last in the Big 12 in with 90.3 yards rushing per game last season, Smith hopes to give the Bears a boost in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes’ wide-zone offense.

“I’m still learning a little bit of the ropes, but I think I’m way more comfortable than where I was,” Smith said. “When I come out and see his offense every day, we’re just improving. And you can see not only for me but the O-line, they’re working their tails off, so it’s making the reads a lot better for me and a lot better for the backs. So I think the transition from then to now, I think it’s a great transition.”