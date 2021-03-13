SMU downs Baylor equestrian, 12-8

DALLAS -- The No. 9 Baylor equestrian team's struggles continued as No. 4 SMU took a 12-8 decision on Saturday.

The Bears (1-5, 1-3) dropped their fourth straight competition heading into Sunday's 11 a.m. regular season finale against No. 3 Oklahoma State at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

Baylor dropped a 4-1 decision in fences and a 3-2 setback in horsemanship in the first half of the competition. Rachael Davis helped Baylor take a 3-2 win in the flat before SMU (6-1, 3-0) finished off its win with a 3-2 win in reining.