SMU edges Baylor equestrian, 8-6

After beating No. 1 Auburn in the opening round of the NCEA national championship, No. 8 Baylor's second upset bid fell short as No. 4 SMU pulled off an 8-6 win in the semifinals Friday afternoon at the Extraco Events Center.
The Baylor equestrian team went into halftime trailing 5-2 as SMU won both horsemanship and fences.
Baylor (3-8) came back to win reining 2-1 as Jenna Meimerstorf and Daisy Kaufman scored points. Baylor cut SMU's lead to 7-6 with flat riding points by Rachael Davis and Caroline Fuller, but the Mustangs won the last point to secure the win.
SMU (10-1) will face No. 3 Georgia for the championship at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982.
