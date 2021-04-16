SMU edges Baylor equestrian, 8-6

After beating No. 1 Auburn in the opening round of the NCEA national championship, No. 8 Baylor's second upset bid fell short as No. 4 SMU pulled off an 8-6 win in the semifinals Friday afternoon at the Extraco Events Center.

The Baylor equestrian team went into halftime trailing 5-2 as SMU won both horsemanship and fences.

Baylor (3-8) came back to win reining 2-1 as Jenna Meimerstorf and Daisy Kaufman scored points. Baylor cut SMU's lead to 7-6 with flat riding points by Rachael Davis and Caroline Fuller, but the Mustangs won the last point to secure the win.

SMU (10-1) will face No. 3 Georgia for the championship at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

