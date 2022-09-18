SMU holds off Baylor soccer, 1-0

DALLAS — Mackenzie Rudden scored midway through the first half as the No. 19 SMU soccer team held on for a 1-0 win over Baylor on Sunday night.

The Bears (2-4-2) dropped their second straight game heading into Friday's Big 12 opener against Oklahoma at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The game was Baylor's first since a 3-1 loss at San Francisco on Sept. 8 after the Sept. 11 game against Gonzaga was canceled due to fires in the Spokane, Wash., area.

Goalkeeper Lauren Traywick collected three saves and Madison Martin picked up one save for the Bears. Tatum Sutherland had two saves for SMU (5-1-3).