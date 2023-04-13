OCALA, Fla. — Top-ranked SMU put the finishing touches on the eighth-ranked Baylor equestrian team’s season, as the Mustangs won, 10-8, in the NCEA national quarterfinals on Thursday.

Baylor (6-10) positioned itself nicely to pull off the upset as it led much of the match.

Baylor took a 7-6 lead into the final event, but things turned bumpy, with three reviewed scores and two re-rides. SMU ultimately grabbed a 4-1 win in Horsemanship. Senior Elsie Naruszewicz (226.5) put up the lone tally for the Bears, as the Mustangs (11-1) rallied to come from behind and advance to the national semifinals.

One big highlight for the Bears on the day came from senior Jumping Seat rider Dominika Silvestri, who capped off a great year with her 14th win of the year in Flat.