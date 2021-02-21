SMU's Kevin Curtis named Baylor cornerbacks coach

Kevin Curtis has been named Baylor’s cornerbacks coach after spending the last three seasons coaching SMU’s cornerbacks.

Curtis replaces Brian Stewart, who was named Maryland’s defensive coordinator last week after serving one season on Dave Aranda’s staff at Baylor.

Aranda has known Curtis since 2000-01 when he was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech. Curtis was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Big 12 safety for the Red Raiders, and was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by San Francisco.

“Kevin has always been that guy that was a great player, and an even better person,” Aranda said. “He’s gone on to really learn and grow in the game of football. He’s become a great teacher of the game. I really appreciate that he teaches football as a platform to grow as a person. I know that he is going to be a great addition to our staff.”

Following three seasons with the 49ers from 2002-04, Curtis spent time with Green Bay, Oakland and Houston in the NFL for the next two seasons.