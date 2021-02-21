SMU's Kevin Curtis named Baylor cornerbacks coach

Kevin Curtis has been named Baylor’s cornerbacks coach after spending the last three seasons coaching SMU’s cornerbacks.
Curtis replaces Brian Stewart, who was named Maryland’s defensive coordinator last week after serving one season on Dave Aranda’s staff at Baylor.
Aranda has known Curtis since 2000-01 when he was a graduate assistant at Texas Tech. Curtis was a two-time All-American and three-time All-Big 12 safety for the Red Raiders, and was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by San Francisco.
“Kevin has always been that guy that was a great player, and an even better person,” Aranda said. “He’s gone on to really learn and grow in the game of football. He’s become a great teacher of the game. I really appreciate that he teaches football as a platform to grow as a person. I know that he is going to be a great addition to our staff.”
Following three seasons with the 49ers from 2002-04, Curtis spent time with Green Bay, Oakland and Houston in the NFL for the next two seasons.
Curtis entered coaching in 2008 with a two-year stint as cornerbacks coach at Navarro College. During Curtis’ first stint as cornerbacks coach at Louisiana Tech in 2010-12, the Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in both interceptions and returns for touchdowns in 2011.
From 2013-15, Curtis coached defensive backs at his alma mater Texas Tech before returning to Louisiana Tech to coach cornerbacks in 2016-17. During his three-year stint at SMU, Curtis mentored Brandon Crossley to rank eighth nationally with four interceptions in 2020, including picks in three consecutive games.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with a brilliant football mind like Coach Aranda at a great program like Baylor,” Curtis said. “Coach Aranda is a great football coach, but he’s an even better person, so I am excited about being around him every day. I’m also looking forward to working with a great defensive coach in (defensive coordinator) Ron Roberts and the rest of the outstanding Baylor staff.”
Cornerbacks should be a strength of Baylor’s defense in 2021 with Raleigh Texada, Mark Milton and Kalon Barnes returning.