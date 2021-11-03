Sneak preview: New-look Baylor women race past Lady Buffs

It certainly didn’t stop there. Later in the first quarter, graduate transfer guard Jordan Lewis found Smith on a backdoor cut that put the Bears ahead 12-4. That play came in the middle of a 12-0 run that squashed any inclination that West Texas A&M was going to keep this preseason matchup uncomfortably close for too long.

By the way, the regular season starts in six days when Baylor hosts Texas State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.

Smith scored 18 points by halftime despite taking it easy on the bench for the last five minutes of the second quarter. Her classmates, seniors Bickle and Queen Egbo, had their moments in the first half as well.

Bickle jumped a passing lane and finished off a one-woman fast break that put Baylor in front, 40-17. She and Egbo each had eight points by the end of the second quarter.

Lady Buffs guard McKauley Gregory hit a 3-pointer that cut Baylor’s advantage to 29-17 with 7:14 remaining in the half. That got the Bears attention and they responded by clamping down on the defensive end, producing a 19-0 run up to the break.