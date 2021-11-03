Sneak preview: New-look Baylor women race past Lady Buffs

Watching Baylor women’s basketball exhibition games have always been like going to the movies for the previews.
But in the last week, Bears fans have been able to pick up on the new wrinkles in the blockbuster franchise.
Baylor rolled over West Texas A&M, 92-37, on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center. No surprise there.
However, it was as much about how the Bears did it as by how many. The impact of the new director is clear. First-year coach Nicki Collen promised lots of pick-and-rolls, rim running and balls flying from the perimeter. It’s all there.
Less than 10 seconds into the second exhibition game, Baylor star forward NaLyssa Smith drove the ball from near the top of the arc through the lane for a layup. Smith followed that a couple of minute later with a baseline move that culminated with a reverse layup, then Caitlin Bickle got in the act with a wide-open basket on a pick-and-roll.
“Nicki and them just really believe in reading the defense,” Bickle said. “We knew they would come out in a 3-2 (zone defense) and it was definitely more of a matchup 3-2 than anything. And I guess I kind of caught the girl sleeping.”
Three baskets into the game, Baylor fans saw at least two new-school plays as well as the freestyling Smith.
It certainly didn’t stop there. Later in the first quarter, graduate transfer guard Jordan Lewis found Smith on a backdoor cut that put the Bears ahead 12-4. That play came in the middle of a 12-0 run that squashed any inclination that West Texas A&M was going to keep this preseason matchup uncomfortably close for too long.
By the way, the regular season starts in six days when Baylor hosts Texas State at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ferrell Center.
Smith scored 18 points by halftime despite taking it easy on the bench for the last five minutes of the second quarter. Her classmates, seniors Bickle and Queen Egbo, had their moments in the first half as well.
Bickle jumped a passing lane and finished off a one-woman fast break that put Baylor in front, 40-17. She and Egbo each had eight points by the end of the second quarter.
Lady Buffs guard McKauley Gregory hit a 3-pointer that cut Baylor’s advantage to 29-17 with 7:14 remaining in the half. That got the Bears attention and they responded by clamping down on the defensive end, producing a 19-0 run up to the break.
“We’ve got to dial in. There’s no reason to give up 3’s,” Collen said. “We just weren’t closing down well enough. Certainly, teams like this when they come and they play these exhibition games, they’ve got nothing to lose. They’re going to take shots without a lot of fear of taking them. … Whether statistically they’re a great 3-point shooter or not, we’ve got to get into people. We’ve got to really communicate in our ball-screen defense.”
The only part of Baylor’s game that didn’t exactly click through the first 20 minutes was the perimeter sniping. Bickle nailed a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, but that was the Bears’ only make in seven first-half attempts.
Smith showed no let-up in the third quarter as she finished off an acrobatic alley-oop on a pass from Bickle to start the period.
The Bears’ star looked the part of an Associated Press preseason All-American. Smith finished with 34 points, including 10 of 10 from the free-throw line, despite logging just 24 minutes.
“I think she’s playing very freely and enjoying playing,” Collen said about Smith. “She’s doing a good job when she puts the ball on the floor of not running people over.”
Egbo scored 12 and was the only other Baylor player in double-digits scoring. Bickle didn’t score in the second half. She finished with eight points and a game-high six assists. Transfer guard Ja’Mee Asberry added eight for the Bears.
West Texas A&M didn’t have a player reach double digits. Baylor held the Lady Buffs to 22.8% shooting from the field.