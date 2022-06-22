Sochan, Brown shape up as potential first-round NBA picks

Scott Drew’s basketball program has a history of making history.

Of course, Drew’s crowning achievement is leading Baylor to the 2021 national championship, the first-ever in program history.

But among all of Baylor’s successes during Drew’s 19 years, the Bears have never produced two first-round picks in one NBA Draft.

That could change Thursday night.

Former Baylor freshman forward Jeremy Sochan is projected to be a lottery pick while freshman forward Kendall Brown could go later in the first round of the NBA Draft, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center in New York.

Both players are highly regarded because of their athleticism and versatility. Not only are Sochan and Brown explosive offensive players, but defensively they can guard multiple positions.

“You definitely have to have guys who can play multiple positions,” Drew said. “The game has gone more toward position-less basketball. Having guys who can pass, dribble and shoot, and defend 1 through 5, really makes the game a lot easier. Both of them have a good feel for the game at 6-8, 6-9. Not only their athleticism, but their skill set, too.”

CBS Sports projects the Indiana Pacers to draft Sochan with the sixth overall pick, and the Denver Nuggets to pick Brown with the 21st pick.

Yahoo Sports projects the Oklahoma City Thunder to draft Sochan 12th overall, and the Portland Trailblazers to take Brown 36th overall in the second round.

ESPN projects the Charlotte Hornets to draft Sochan 13th overall and Brown with the 40th overall pick in the second round.

The closest Baylor has come to having multiple first-round picks was in 2012, when Oklahoma City picked forward Perry Jones with the 28th overall pick in the first round before Toronto chose forward Quincy Acy in the second round 37th overall and Denver chose forward Quincy Miller 38th overall.

In the 2021 draft, Sacramento picked guard Davion Mitchell ninth overall before Utah drafted guard Jared Butler in the second round 40th overall.

Four Baylor players have been drafted in the first round in the Drew era, beginning with Golden State choosing forward Ekpe Udoh with the sixth overall pick in 2012. In 2016, Utah drafted forward Taurean Prince with the 12th overall pick before he was traded to Atlanta.

Sochan’s stock rose throughout the 2021-22 season.

His presence was missed when a sprained ankle forced him to sit out four games in January at the start of Baylor’s Big 12 schedule.

But he appeared to grow into his game and gained confidence when he returned from the injury as he helped the Bears win a share of the Big 12 title with Kansas and finish the season with a 27-7 record.

As the Big 12’s top sixth man off the bench, Sochan averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. In Baylor’s 93-86 season-ending loss to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Sochan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Sochan came to Baylor with considerable international experience after growing up in England and playing in Germany and for the Polish National Team. He learned to adapt to different styles of basketball.

“Of course, it’s always a challenge physically,” Sochan said. “But it’s not always about physicality. Sometimes you have to use your brain and IQ to maneuver and things. I think positioning and trying to outsmart the opponent is important.”

Brown came to Baylor as a five-star recruit from Sunrise Christian (Kan.) Community and immediately stepped into the starting lineup.

Known for his high-flying dunks, Brown averaged 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. Brown and Sochan were often at their best when they were on the floor together.

“Defensively, they really fit in well with what we do,” Drew said. “And the fact that they play to their strengths enabled them to play early. Sometimes, you have young players that don’t really know their strengths and their roles, so they try to do too much, and that makes it hard to play them early because of the mistakes they make.”

