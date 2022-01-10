Sochan questionable as No. 1 Bears prepare for No. 19 Texas Tech

“Clarence (Nadolny), the point guard as of now until people come back, had 17 against Kansas, so he played really well and is someone who has been a part of their program and has continued to get better,” Drew said. "(Marcus) Santos-Silva was there and started for them, he’s an older guy. They have Williams, who is somebody who was tremendous at UTEP, and a lot of people knew about him.”

After Chris Beard became Texas’ head coach, Mark Adams was promoted to head coach of the Red Raiders after serving five years as an assistant. The 65-year-old Adams is a Texas Tech graduate who had previously worked as the Red Raiders' director of basketball operations from 2013-15 under head coach Tubby Smith.

Like Beard’s teams, the Red Raiders have continued to play lockdown defense as they’ve limited teams to a 37.6 field-goal percentage and 58.3 points per game.

"Their toughness carries on in the sense of how they box out, how they crash the glass, how they keep people on the side defensively," said Baylor guard Adam Flagler. "Everything that they have been doing as a team they’re doing. But this will be a great test. It will be my first time playing against this coach and his new ways of coaching, so it will be exciting."