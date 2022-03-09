Sochan's versatility key to Baylor success

Jeremy Sochan’s versatility is off the charts.

Let’s start with the hairstyle: He’s shown up at Baylor games in floppy, curly golden locks and sometimes floppy, curly blue locks.

More recently, he’s switched from close-cropped gold to green to black. He’s even brought the shaven-head look to the court.

“You only live once, so might as well have fun,” Sochan said. “I always wanted to dye my hair, so I’ve done everything. It’s a little bit of fun for the team.”

Much more important than his fashion sense to the Baylor coaches is the versatility Sochan brings to the lineup.

At 6-8, Sochan can play any position on the floor. He can step outside and play point guard or move into the paint and play center. He’s got the whole package: Spectacular dunks, long-range shooting, ballhandling, rebounding, and a keen eye for passing.

“You definitely have to have guys who can play multiple positions,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The game has gone more toward position-less basketball. Having guys who can pass, dribble and shoot, and defend 1 through 5, really makes the game a lot easier. Jeremy definitely fits that mold.”

Perhaps most crucially, Sochan is eager to play defense. That’s often a weakness for freshmen, but Sochan’s superb athleticism and instincts have made him one of the best defenders in the Big 12.

With Baylor down to an injury-reduced seven-man rotation, Sochan’s ability and desire to guard any position has been a key to the No. 3 Bears’ recent five-game winning streak that gave them a share of the Big 12 regular season championship with Kansas.

“Of course, it’s always a challenge physically,” Sochan said. “But it’s not always about physicality. Sometimes you have to use your brain and IQ to maneuver and things. I think positioning and trying to outsmart the opponent is important.”

If Sochan looks and sounds more mature than his 19 years, it’s because he’s lived and played basketball in four different countries.

He was born in Oklahoma, raised in England, and has played basketball in Germany and Poland. He speaks with a British accent, and has brought some of his English traditions to the Bears.

“On the plane, Dale Bonner sits with me, and I’ve influenced him to drink tea,” Sochan said. “I like to bring English chocolate too.”

Sochan’s love for the game comes naturally since his Polish-born mother, Aneta, and his American father, the late Ryan Williams, played basketball at Panhandle State in Goodwell, Okla.

“I always had a basketball around me since I was born since both of my parents did it,” Sochan said. “My mom coached me, and she said the biggest advice she could give me was to control only what I can control, be aggressive and use your skills.”

After moving to England as a young child, Sochan grew up in South Hampton and Milton Keynes. He said he began getting more serious about basketball when he was 15, and became a member of the under-16 Polish national team.

Sochan led the Polish under-16 national team to the 2019 FIBA European Championship Division B title. He averaged 16.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, three assists, 3.1 steals and 1.5 blocks in 27 minutes per game to earn MVP honors.

Sochan quickly developed into a top international prospect. Sochan played at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind., as a junior in 2019 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

Like a lot of college coaches, Drew and his staff had been watching Sochan’s development on his Polish team. But Baylor had plenty of competition since Sochan received scholarship offers from Kansas, Michigan State, Arizona, Florida State, Virginia, Creighton, Vanderbilt, Xavier and others.

Baylor won a big recruiting battle when Sochan committed in July 2020.

"I think it was after one of my national team games, coach (John) Jakus got in touch with my stepfather and we built a relationship,” Sochan said. “I saw Baylor as a place where I can make friends and have serious talks with the coaches. I also saw the practicality of coming to Baylor because I knew there would be a chance for me to play since they were losing four starters (in 2021).”

During his senior year, Sochan played in Germany for the Ratiopharm Ulm club’s junior program, Orange Academy. Since he had committed to Baylor, he watched the Bears drive to the national championship game where they romped past Gonzaga, 86-70, last April.

Though thrilled to see the Bears win the title, Sochan did his best to contain himself.

“It was four in the morning in Germany when Baylor won the championship,” Sochan said “I wasn’t yelling because I didn’t want to wake everybody else in the house. But it was crazy and really exciting to see that happened last year knowing I was going to play for the team.”

Last year, Sochan became the youngest member of the Polish Men’s National Team. At the EuroBasket 2022 qualification, he collected 18 points, three rebounds and two blocked shots in an 81-80 win over Romania.

“Sometimes it’s difficult playing against older guys, but since I started playing ball I’ve gone against older guys,” Sochan said. “I got on the national team when I was 19, and that was a lot of fun. I had to develop resilience and assertiveness. I was learning but I could definitely play with them.”

Sochan has been one of Baylor’s top players off the bench throughout the season, and was named Big 12 sixth man of the year on Monday by the league’s coaches.

When he missed four games due to a sprained ankle early in Big 12 play, his absence was felt as the Bears lost to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center.

Always a defensive and rebounding presence, Sochan has become more of an offensive force as the season has progressed as he’s scored 17 points three times. In Baylor’s 80-70 win over Kansas at the Ferrell Center on Feb. 26, Sochan collected 17 points and five rebounds.

For the season, Sochan is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Since forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s season-ending knee injury on Feb. 12, Sochan’s minutes have increased to 30 per game.

Like fellow freshman Kendall Brown and senior Matthew Mayer, Sochan’s ability to guard multiple positions has helped the depth-strapped Bears overcome crippling injuries.

“Jeremy’s one of the best defenders in the country,” Mayer said. “Honestly, I think most of our guys can guard all positions. Kendall and I do a good job. So I think what makes us such a good team is our ability to guard 1 through 5.”

Sochan has been rising up NBA draft boards, but he said he will wait until after the season to decide whether to turn pro or return to Baylor.

“I think I’ll try to stay focused on the season, but it’s impossible not to hear from people,” Sochan said. “I’ll go into it with an open mind after the season, and see where I am with that.”

Despite Baylor’s lack of depth, Sochan is optimistic the Bears can play deep into the postseason beginning with Thursday’s Big 12 tournament quarterfinals against Oklahoma at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

“It’s a shame we’ve had so many inconsistent rosters, but I think we’ve got the talent to go a long way,” Sochan said. “I’ve become more confident, but there’s so much more I can do. It’s exciting to see how I’ve been improving.”

Like the rest of the team, Drew isn't sure what hairstyle Sochan will show up with next. Drew liked the floppy hairstyle since it made him look taller, but he's wondering if Sochan is running out of options.

“The only thing I told him is at one point he was 6-10 and a half, and now he’s down to 6-8," Drew said. "The other thing is I don’t think he can do anything else with it. I think we've got what we've got for a little bit. He asked me about shaving mine. I said no because mine won’t grow back.”

