Sooners blank Baylor soccer, 2-0

Oklahoma put a goal in the back of the net in each half and handed Baylor its third consecutive loss, 2-0, on Friday night at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Sooners forward Ella Pappas sent a shot from the left side of the penalty area, about 10 yards out, past Baylor goalkeeper Madison Martin in the 34th minute. Pappas’ tally put Oklahoma ahead, 1-0, and proved to be the game-winner.

Oklahoma’s Leonie Weber added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute.

Baylor got four shots on goal out of 12 total shots, but the Bears couldn’t break through for a score. The Bears were shut out for the second straight match after losing, 1-0, against SMU on Sunday.

Baylor (2-4-2, 0-1-0 Big 12) has a week off before traveling to Austin to play Texas next Friday at Myers Stadium.

