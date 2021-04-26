Sooners bringing historic power to face Baylor at Getterman

No. 1 Oklahoma has a history of putting some dangerous offensive teams on the field, but none quite this scary.
The Sooners are redefining the meaning of power hitting.
Heading into Tuesday’s 4 p.m. doubleheader against Baylor at Getterman Stadium, the Sooners are on pace to be the most prolific home run hitting team in NCAA softball history.
In fashioning their 37-1 record, the Sooners have blasted 111 homers. Averaging 2.92 homers per game, Oklahoma is well ahead of the 2.38 homers per game pace Hawaii set in 2010 when it slugged an NCAA record 158 homers in 66 games.
“Don’t let the best kid in the lineup beat you has always been our philosophy,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I don’t know which one you’d pick as their best kid.”
The Sooners aren’t just a homer-or-bust outfit. With a .439 team batting average, they’re threatening to break Alcorn State’s NCAA-record .440 team batting average set in 1997. Their 11.7 runs per game is by far the best in the country.
Oklahoma features three of the nation’s top hitters, including Jocelyn Alo with a .505 batting average, 24 homers and 66 RBIs. Jayda Coleman is hitting .505 with five homers and 33 RBIs, and Tiare Jennings is hitting .500 with 21 homers and 63 RBIs.
Kinzie Hansen is hitting .459 with 15 homers and 43 RBIs while Grace Lyons is hitting .457 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs.
While the Sooners are on their way to the Big 12 title with a 12-0 record, Baylor (24-13, 5-4) is looking for a strong finish to make the NCAA tournament. Baylor is currently in fourth place in the Big 12 standings behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State (11-1) and Texas (9-3).
The Lady Bears have two Big 12 series remaining after facing Oklahoma, including a three-game home series against Kansas on Friday through Sunday. Baylor will play Texas in Austin on May 7 before the series shifts to Getterman Stadium on May 8-9.
“I think the Big 12 is going to get at least five teams in the NCAA tournament,” Moore said. “The league is getting a lot of respect this year. We need to finish well. RPI is going to play a big role, and these games against Oklahoma are going to help us regardless of the outcome.”
Baylor’s pitching has been erratic this season, but Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (9-6) showed some good signs by winning two games over the weekend against Iowa State. In Sunday’s 4-1 win, Rodoni scattered six hits and struck out seven.
“Gia had a good game and a good weekend, and I hope that’s a sign of things to come with her,” Moore said. “I feel like she’s continuing on the path of showing gradual signs of improvement. I hope she’s getting closer to the Gia we know heading toward the end of the regular season and into the postseason.”