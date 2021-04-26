Sooners bringing historic power to face Baylor at Getterman

While the Sooners are on their way to the Big 12 title with a 12-0 record, Baylor (24-13, 5-4) is looking for a strong finish to make the NCAA tournament. Baylor is currently in fourth place in the Big 12 standings behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State (11-1) and Texas (9-3).

The Lady Bears have two Big 12 series remaining after facing Oklahoma, including a three-game home series against Kansas on Friday through Sunday. Baylor will play Texas in Austin on May 7 before the series shifts to Getterman Stadium on May 8-9.

“I think the Big 12 is going to get at least five teams in the NCAA tournament,” Moore said. “The league is getting a lot of respect this year. We need to finish well. RPI is going to play a big role, and these games against Oklahoma are going to help us regardless of the outcome.”

Baylor’s pitching has been erratic this season, but Baylor ace Gia Rodoni (9-6) showed some good signs by winning two games over the weekend against Iowa State. In Sunday’s 4-1 win, Rodoni scattered six hits and struck out seven.

“Gia had a good game and a good weekend, and I hope that’s a sign of things to come with her,” Moore said. “I feel like she’s continuing on the path of showing gradual signs of improvement. I hope she’s getting closer to the Gia we know heading toward the end of the regular season and into the postseason.”

