Sooners' late run hands Baylor another road loss, 83-77

When the Sooners took the lead in the final three minutes, Collen again called timeout. This time, though, Oklahoma’s Kennady Tucker came up with a steal and passed ahead to Madi Williams for a layup and a five-point lead.

"It doesn’t matter what play you call or what thing you draw up if you turn the ball over and you don’t execute," Collen said. "And so I think it was disappointing for sure. I thought we ran some really good stuff and got the ball where it needed to go a lot of the night."

Smith and Egbo had baskets on back-to-back trips down the floor early in the second quarter as Baylor responded to a 21-21 tie with a 10-0 run.

Baylor guard Ja’Mee Asberry followed with a pair of free throws, Bickle added a layup and Smith capped the surge with a point-blank bucket that put the Bears in front, 31-21.

A clearly determined Smith went to intermission with 18 points and a couple of assists.

But Oklahoma wouldn’t go away.

The Sooners fell behind 10-0 before they ever made a basket. Eventually, Robertson hit a 3-pointer that ended Baylor’s dominance of the initial stages of the contest.