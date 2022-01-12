Sooners' late run hands Baylor women another road loss, 83-77

NORMAN, Okla. — When No. 23 Oklahoma grabbed momentum in the fourth quarter, the Sooners refused to let it go.
Oklahoma finished on a 12-2 run that sunk No. 14 Baylor, 83-77, on Wednesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners didn’t have a lead in the game until Skylar Vann hit a 3-pointer with 2:56 remaining in the fourth quarter to push her team in front, 78-75. Baylor’s Queen Egbo hit a couple of free throws for the Bears’ only points in the last three minutes.
With that, Oklahoma (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) defeated Baylor for the first time since 2015 and snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Bears.
And now Baylor (10-4, 0-2) has started conference play with two straight losses for the first time since 2000 under former coach Sonja Hogg, the season before Kim Mulkey took over the program.
The Bears were coming off an extended break forced by COVID-19 protocol. Baylor had not played since suiting up seven players and falling at Kansas State on Jan. 2.
“At the end of the game, was that why we turned the basketball over?” Baylor first-year coach Nicki Collen said. “Is that what made us dribble the ball off our foot or lose our balance? I don’t want to blame it on that, but I think it affected us.”
Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith scored a game-high 30 points, but Oklahoma held her to two in the fourth quarter. The Sooners also limited Smith to eight rebounds, well below her 12.6 per-game clip.
Neither Smith nor any of her teammates could find an answer for the Sooners’ late surge.
“We can’t really make excuses on why they went on a run,” Smith said. “I feel like it just happened and we didn’t know how to respond.”
Vann led Oklahoma with 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.
The Sooners went 14 of 27 from beyond the 3-point arc, compared to the Bears’ 4 of 11.
Baylor scored 40 points in the paint. Egbo pitched in 16 with 10 rebounds and backup forward Caitlin Bickle had 11 points in 19 minutes of action.
Sooners guard Taylor Robertson went 5-for-5 from 3-point range to become the Big 12’s career 3-point record holder. She has now made 393, passing Kansas State guard Laurie Koehn’s 392.
Oklahoma closed within two points near the end of the third quarter. At that point, Collen called timeout and Baylor came out of the huddle and got the ball to Smith. She completed a 3-point play and added another one a minute later to boost the Bears’ lead back to eight points.
When the Sooners took the lead in the final three minutes, Collen again called timeout. This time, though, Oklahoma’s Kennady Tucker came up with a steal and passed ahead to Madi Williams for a layup and a five-point lead.
“It doesn’t matter what play you call or what thing you draw up if you turn the ball over and you don’t execute,” Collen said. “And so I think it was disappointing for sure. I thought we ran some really good stuff and got the ball where it needed to go a lot of the night.”
Smith and Egbo had baskets on back-to-back trips down the floor early in the second quarter as Baylor responded to a 21-21 tie with a 10-0 run.
Baylor guard Ja’Mee Asberry followed with a pair of free throws, Bickle added a layup and Smith capped the surge with a point-blank bucket that put the Bears in front, 31-21.
A clearly determined Smith went to intermission with 18 points and a couple of assists.
But Oklahoma wouldn’t go away.
The Sooners fell behind 10-0 before they ever made a basket. Eventually, Robertson hit a 3-pointer that ended Baylor’s dominance of the initial stages of the contest.
Oklahoma had four different players hit treys in the last 5:04 of the first quarter as it climbed back into the contest.