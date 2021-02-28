Sooners leave Bears behind early in 9-3 win in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK — The Baylor baseball team will have to wait a little while longer before it puts together its first winning streak of 2021.
Brett Squires hit like a king for Oklahoma, and the Sooners used a four-run third inning to turn back the Bears, 9-3, to close out the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond on Sunday night.
For the second straight weekend, Baylor (2-4) came away with just one win in three games. The competition in Round Rock certainly was tough, but the Bears didn’t help themselves from a defensive standpoint, committing seven errors on the weekend. Their pitchers also issued far too many free passes to first base, walking 23 batters in three games.
“Our young arms ... need to understand that they need to come in and do what they’re capable of doing,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said “They need to come in and command the baseball, command the zone. They need to get those initial energy rushes out that kind of stops them from being able to do that. That’s what we’re hoping for right now, just because we’re running so many young arms out there.”
The Bears did some good things, too. After falling to Texas A&M in Friday’s opener, they bounced back in a big way with a 12-6 win on Saturday over 17th-ranked Auburn. They also had double-digit hits in all three games, hitting .316 for the tournament.
Oklahoma (4-3) took two of three games over the weekend with wins over Auburn and Baylor. In the finale, the Bears couldn’t overcome the Sooners’ third-inning explosion. The game was tied at 2 entering that inning, but BU freshman starter Cam Caley failed to get an out in the frame before exiting the game.
Caley gave up a leadoff single to OU’s Conor McKenna, hit Diego Muniz with a pitch, surrendered an RBI single to Squires, and then issued a four-pitch walk to Justin Mitchell. Jacob Ashkinos entered the game at that bases-loaded juncture for the Bears and allowed singles to Kendall Pettis and Brandon Zaragoza before finally recording the first out of the inning. By that point, the damage was done, as the Sooners had built a 6-2 lead.
Ashkinos was solid thereafter, tossing scoreless fourth and fifth innings.
Oklahoma greeted Caley rudely in the freshman’s first start of his career, scoring two runs in the top of the first on a Muniz RBI single through the right side and a Squires gapper for an RBI double.
The Bears responded in the bottom of the inning. Jared McKenzie opened up the game with a leadoff single against OU starter Jake Bennett, then later scored on Kyle Nevin’s RBI single. Baylor tacked on one more on Jack Pineda’s RBI groundout.
But Baylor scored only once more in the game, in the bottom of the sixth, when Chase Wehsener spanked a two-out single and later scored on a Sooner error.
Bennett (1-0), a burly 6-foot-6 lefthander, was the winning pitcher, yielding two runs in five innings. Caley (0-1) suffered the loss for the Bears. There should be better days ahead for the freshman, who projects as a two-way player. He allowed six hits and six runs while striking out two and walking three.
One solace for the Bears is that the loss to Oklahoma won’t count against them in the Big 12 standings. It’ll go down as a nonconference contest, not to mention a potentially valuable sneak peek at a foe they’ll face in Big 12 play in their final regular-season series, May 20-22 in Waco.
Nevin, McKenzie and Wehsener each had two-hit days to lead Baylor at the plate. Squires went 3-for-5 with three RBIs for Oklahoma.
“We had too many walks, too many hit-by-pitches today, but for the weekend I think it was great for us to be able to come in here and experience that,” Rodriguez said. “Hopefully we can continue to get better with the Tuesday game.”
Baylor will make its home debut on Tuesday against Sam Houston State, and then will welcome Memphis to Baylor Ballpark next weekend.