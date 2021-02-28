Sooners leave Bears behind early in 9-3 win in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK — The Baylor baseball team will have to wait a little while longer before it puts together its first winning streak of 2021.

Brett Squires hit like a king for Oklahoma, and the Sooners used a four-run third inning to turn back the Bears, 9-3, to close out the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond on Sunday night.

For the second straight weekend, Baylor (2-4) came away with just one win in three games. The competition in Round Rock certainly was tough, but the Bears didn’t help themselves from a defensive standpoint, committing seven errors on the weekend. Their pitchers also issued far too many free passes to first base, walking 23 batters in three games.

“Our young arms ... need to understand that they need to come in and do what they’re capable of doing,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said “They need to come in and command the baseball, command the zone. They need to get those initial energy rushes out that kind of stops them from being able to do that. That’s what we’re hoping for right now, just because we’re running so many young arms out there.”