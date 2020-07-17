Sooners No. 1 again in Big 12 poll; Baylor fifth

It’s a familiar spot for Oklahoma, which was picked to finish first in the Big 12 Preseason Poll for the fifth straight year. Meanwhile, Baylor – which played the Sooners for the Big 12 title last fall – is tabbed at No. 5 in the poll, which is chosen by votes from media who cover the league.
Oklahoma has lived up to the rankings plenty. The Sooners have captured a Big 12-record 13 conference titles, including the last five.
Oklahoma picked up 80 of 90 first-place votes in the voting. The Sooners were followed by Oklahoma State in second, then Texas, Iowa State, Baylor, TCU, Kansas State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Cowboys had six first-place votes and the Longhorns nabbed four.
Coming off an 11-3 Sugar Bowl season, Baylor will be breaking in a new head coach in Dave Aranda as well as replacing a total of nine defensive starters.