Sooners run-rule Baylor again, 8-0

NORMAN, Okla. – After pounding three homers in Friday’s series opener, No. 1 Oklahoma didn’t crush any over the fence on Saturday against Baylor.

But the Sooners found a lot of other ways to score.

The top four batters in Oklahoma’s lineup ripped doubles as the unbeaten Sooners run-ruled Baylor, 8-0, in five innings at Marita Hynes Field.

Oklahoma’s powerful lineup produced more than enough runs to back Nicole May (9-0) as she spun a four-hitter with two walks while collecting five strikeouts.

It marked Oklahoma’s second straight run-rule win of the weekend following Friday’s 9-1 thrashing of the Bears (17-12, 0-2). The Sooners (28-0, 2-0) will go for a three-game sweep at noon Sunday.

Baylor starting pitcher Aliyah Binford (5-3) threw two shutout innings, stranding Jocelyn Alo after she doubled in the first inning. But the Sooners erupted for three third-inning runs as Lynssie Elam drilled a two-run double and Taylon Snow hit a run-scoring single.

The Sooners scored three more runs in the fourth as Tiare Jennings pounded a two-run double and Elam hit a run-scoring single.

Baylor had a chance to cut into Oklahoma’s lead in the fifth when McKenzie Wilson and Taylor Strain singled and Kaci West walked to load the bases. But May forced Sydney Collazos to fly out to end the inning.

After loading the bases with walks, Grace Lyons ended the game with her two-run double in the fifth off Baylor reliever Kaci West.

