Sooners stand in Bears' title game path

Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg grew up an Oklahoma Sooners fan, which isn’t a shock since he went to Tulsa Union High School.
He knows as well as anyone that you’ve got to beat the Sooners to have a chance to win the Big 12 championship.
“OU was my dream school growing up,” Rauschenberg said. “I did have OU blankets, OU hoodies. I think for my 17th birthday, I actually got two tickets to Bedlam.”
The No. 18 Bears will have a good idea where their season is headed after they face the No. 4 Sooners at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium in Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff national game of the week.
A win would give the Bears (7-2, 4-2) a shot of reaching the Big 12 championship game on Dec. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. A loss would erase any realistic chance of getting there.
Oklahoma (9-0, 5-0) is the only unbeaten Big 12 team, and likely needs to stay that way to reach the College Football Playoff for the fifth time since its 2014 inception.
Shooting for their seventh straight Big 12 title, the Sooners' last three games are against the upper half of the league with a Nov. 20 date against Iowa State in Norman followed by a Dec. 27 date against No. 10 Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Baylor hasn’t beaten the Sooners since a 48-14 blowout in Norman in 2014, which led the way to the Bears’ second straight Big 12 title. To avoid a seventh straight loss to the Sooners, the Bears will have to slow down a dynamic attack that’s found new life since freshman quarterback Caleb Williams replaced struggling Spencer Rattler on Oct. 9 against Texas.
With the Sooners trailing the Longhorns 28-7 after the first quarter, Williams stepped in and ran for a 66-yard score on a fourth-and-one play to open the second quarter. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns to rally the Sooners to a 55-48 win.
“The quarterback has injected their offense with some firepower,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Caleb’s ability to hit receivers in stride with tight coverage, I think stands out. The skill on the perimeter stands out.”
Williams has thrown for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception this season. Following his relief appearance against the Longhorns, the Sooners have knocked off TCU, Kansas and Texas Tech since he moved into the starting lineup.
Marvin Mims has been Oklahoma’s most dangerous receiver as he’s made 26 catches for 605 yards and four scores, averaging 23.3 yards per catch. The Sooners can also beat defenses on the ground as Kennedy Brooks has rushed for 802 yards and nine scores. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 with 477 yards and 42.9 points per game.
“I think they have always done a good job with their run game,” Aranda said. “It is always attached to RPOs (run-pass options). We struggled with RPOs just this past week. Oklahoma does a nice job of bait and switch, of really setting up a run, getting a look they want, and then taking advantage of it with a designed RPO. They’ve been able to jump ahead of folks through that progression. And it’s going to be up to us to disrupt it.”
The Bears are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season in last week’s 30-28 loss to TCU in Fort Worth. Making his first start, redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns while also burning Baylor’s defense with his feet as he rushed for 70 yards and a score.
After collecting 13 sacks in the previous three home wins against West Virginia, BYU and Texas, the Bears only sacked Morris once. The Bears have also been vulnerable to deep passes throughout the season.
“I think when there’s not a real effective rush – and I take responsibility for that — the coverage in zone, I think, falters pretty strong,” Aranda said. “And we saw too much of that. So I think the ability to get quarterbacks to move fast and to get quick decisions and get the ball out of their hands, by attacking protections is a big area of improvement with our secondary.”
Aranda wants to see better communication from both the players and the coaching staff to avoid breakdowns.
“Where I think I have not done a good enough job is talking about when things are competitive and pressurized, that communication holds,” Aranda said. “And I think that happened on Saturday (against TCU), both offensively and defensively. When things are competitive or pressurized, how that can create abnormal behavior. You can get out of yourself, whether it was a fight or whatever it was.”
After going six games without an interception, Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has thrown five in the last three games. His two interceptions against the Horned Frogs were costly.
Late in the third quarter, Bohanon's pass to Tyquan Thornton in the end zone hit TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, and Kee'yon Stewart intercepted the deflection for a touchback. With Baylor moving toward field goal range on the last drive, Bohanon’s pass to Ben Sims fell into the hands of Shadrach Banks at the 28 to seal TCU’s win with 1:03 remaining.
But the Bears are certain that Bohanon will bounce back and lead the team as he has all season.
“I know he’s going to shake back,” said Baylor running back Abram Smith. “He’s a strong leader. I feel bad for him, but I know the type of person he is and the type of man he is and the type of leader he is. Come this next week, you’re going to see the same confident quarterback you’ve been seeing.”
Baylor will face an Oklahoma defense that ranks sixth in the league by allowing 383.9 yards and 24.2 points per game. The Sooners’ strength is a run defense that ranks third in the Big 12 by allowing 111 yards per game, while their pass defense ranks last by allowing 272.9 yards per game and 19 touchdown passes.
“They can come down and stop the run, they can cover guys,” Sims said. “Not a team to take lightly, not a team to underestimate, but a team to take serious.”
BEAR FACTS
Baylor assistant athletic director for scouting James Blanchard has joined Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire as the Red Raiders' director of personnel. Blanchard had rejoined the Baylor staff in January 2021 after a previous stint from March 2019 to May 2020. He joined Matt Rhule's staff with the NFL's Carolina Panthers for seven months before returning to Baylor.