Sooners stand in Bears' title game path

The Bears are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season in last week’s 30-28 loss to TCU in Fort Worth. Making his first start, redshirt freshman quarterback Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns while also burning Baylor’s defense with his feet as he rushed for 70 yards and a score.

After collecting 13 sacks in the previous three home wins against West Virginia, BYU and Texas, the Bears only sacked Morris once. The Bears have also been vulnerable to deep passes throughout the season.

“I think when there’s not a real effective rush – and I take responsibility for that — the coverage in zone, I think, falters pretty strong,” Aranda said. “And we saw too much of that. So I think the ability to get quarterbacks to move fast and to get quick decisions and get the ball out of their hands, by attacking protections is a big area of improvement with our secondary.”

Aranda wants to see better communication from both the players and the coaching staff to avoid breakdowns.