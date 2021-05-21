Sooners swat hits galore to even series with Bears, 10-6

Baylor’s pitchers sometimes missed a bat, but they sure didn’t miss enough of them.
The Sooners rocked six BU hurlers for 16 hits in a 10-6 win over the Bears on Friday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. Oklahoma’s victory squared the series at a game apiece, with the finale scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
It was a hit-or-miss day for Oklahoma (26-26 overall, 10-13 Big 12) at the plate. The Sooners whiffed plenty — Baylor’s pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts — but they connected even more frequently, registering at least one hit in each of the final eight innings while scoring runs in six consecutive frames from the third through the eighth.
“Quite honestly, we were trading punches with them and I was really happy with a lot of our at-bats throughout the whole game,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “The biggest difference was, they had a couple of opportunities with guys in scoring position and they’d hit a ball down the line or get a hit, and we’d line out or hit a deep fly ball that doesn’t score anybody. So, that was the thing, it was just baseball today.”
Baylor (31-17, 11-12) led 4-2 through three innings, but the Sooners snagged the lead for good with a four-run fourth. BU starter Hayden Kettler couldn’t make it through that inning, as Oklahoma started to tee off. The Sooners tagged three extra-base hits in the span of four at-bats, as Breydon Daniel roped a two-run home run to left and Peyton Graham and Justin Crooks both ripped doubles. Crooks, a former McLennan Community College standout, was one of six OU batters with multi-hit outings.
That outburst gave Oklahoma a 6-4 lead, with still plenty of baseball left to be played. What bothered Rodriguez is that every time his team seemed to pull a little closer, they’d give it right back in OU’s half of the action.
“I didn’t really think that much of (the four-run fourth), because we were going to have a lot of opportunities,” Rodriguez said. “And we did. We kept coming back. The problem was we kept giving the run back after that. That’s what kind of hurt us. Our guys would scratch and claw and get a run, and then they’d be able to get it back.
“Unfortunately, that’s just baseball and the way it is right now. You’ve got two teams battling it out, trying to figure out where things are going to be in postseason, stuff like this is going to happen sometimes.”
Early on, it felt like a squabble marked by punches and counter-punches. Baylor opened up a 3-0 lead after the first two innings. In the first, the Bears showed some gritty two-out grinding, as four straight batters reached base after the first two were retired. Kyle Nevin made it 2-0, BU, when he poked a clutch two-run single to left.
Then the Bears stretched that gap to 3-0 an inning later when Chase Wehsener, hitting in the nine hole, drilled a solo home run just past the left-field scoreboard. Wehsener was playing his first game since April 27 against Prairie View A&M after being out due to health and safety protocols.
Oklahoma produced its own two-out magic in the third to trim the deficit. Baylor’s Kettler had wiggled out of a runners-on-base corner the inning before, but he couldn’t replicate that in the third. With two runners on base, Jace Bohrofen flicked a single to left to send both guys plateward and bring the score to 3-2.
The Bears pushed the gap back to 4-2 in the bottom of the inning. Tre Richardson led off with a shallow blooper to right, and the freshman second baseman flashed some hot wheels as he motored into second, sliding in headfirst for a leadoff double. Two batters later, Richardson scored on Antonio Valdez’s single to left.
First, though, Richardson had to take a timeout, as he came up shaking his hand after his headfirst slide. Turns out he had dislocated a finger.
“I’ve never dealt with anything like that. To see a finger going one way when it really shouldn’t be going that way, it was a little bit of a shock,” said Richardson, who stayed in the game and went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. “I popped it in myself. I saw it and was just like, ‘Oh, goodness.’ I just tapped it a little bit and it popped in on its own. I was just in shock, I’ve never seen my finger look like that before.
“We were all fine. I was able to stay in the game and finish the game, obviously. So I’ll be good for tomorrow.”
Baylor turned in a solid effort at the dish, striking out only six times while pounding 12 hits. But the Bears couldn’t quell OU’s outburst, as the Sooners thumped five doubles and two homers for the game, including a solo shot from Tyler Hardman, who hit it hard, man, over the left-field wall against BU reliever Ryan Leckich in the eighth.
Hardman and Daniel swatted three hits apiece for the Sooners. Hardman is the Big 12’s leading hitter, and raised his batting average to .406. Reliever Carson Carter, who spelled starter Braden Carmichael with two outs in the fifth, picked up just one out on the night but it was enough to register the win, improving to 3-0. Wyatt Olds worked a scoreless final 2.2 innings for the save, his first.
Kettler (4-4) absorbed the loss for Baylor, yielding seven hits and six runs in 3.2 innings.
Andy Thomas joined Richardson in going 3-for-5, while Nevin went 2-for-5 with three RBIs, all with two outs.
Assuming the rain holds off, the teams will close out the regular season with a 3 p.m. game Saturday. Sophomore right-hander Blake Helton (4-2, 3.20 ERA) will start for the Bears, while the Sooners hadn’t named a starter for the finale as of Friday night. Baylor will also honor its 2021 graduating class with Senior Day ceremonies beginning at 2:30 p.m.