Sooners swat hits galore to even series with Bears, 10-6

Oklahoma produced its own two-out magic in the third to trim the deficit. Baylor’s Kettler had wiggled out of a runners-on-base corner the inning before, but he couldn’t replicate that in the third. With two runners on base, Jace Bohrofen flicked a single to left to send both guys plateward and bring the score to 3-2.

The Bears pushed the gap back to 4-2 in the bottom of the inning. Tre Richardson led off with a shallow blooper to right, and the freshman second baseman flashed some hot wheels as he motored into second, sliding in headfirst for a leadoff double. Two batters later, Richardson scored on Antonio Valdez’s single to left.

First, though, Richardson had to take a timeout, as he came up shaking his hand after his headfirst slide. Turns out he had dislocated a finger.

“I’ve never dealt with anything like that. To see a finger going one way when it really shouldn’t be going that way, it was a little bit of a shock,” said Richardson, who stayed in the game and went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored. “I popped it in myself. I saw it and was just like, ‘Oh, goodness.’ I just tapped it a little bit and it popped in on its own. I was just in shock, I’ve never seen my finger look like that before.